Scottish companies set to benefit from cyber incident response cadre

SMEs from across Scotland are facing one of their biggest threats to business operations yet, and it’s not going away any time soon.

Cybercrime is rife both nationally and internationally, and with more than £386m* lost to attacks in Scotland last year alone, it’s no longer a problem for big brands, small companies are too bearing the brunt and facing financial loss, reputational damage, and operational disruption in the process.

But help is now at hand thanks to The Cyber and Fraud Centre – Scotland, which is today (30 June 2025) is reaffirming its commitment to rapid cyber support through its National Incident Response Cadre, a collective of trusted professionals that will play a vital role in helping organisations respond to and recover from cyber incidents.

The Cadre will work in close collaboration with the National Incident Response Helpline, triaging incoming calls and providing rapid, expert-led support to organisations experiencing cyber-attacks such as data breaches or ransomware incidents.

Jude McCorry, CEO at the Cyber and Fraud Centre – Scotland, comments, “We want every organisation to know that they’re not alone when facing a cyber-attack, our Cadre brings together trusted counsel from across disciplines to provide hands-on and timely support.

“Today, company heads can no longer think that it won’t ever happen to them, hackers work across the internet 24/7 to find chinks in the armor of unsuspecting organisations - and if big companies can be targeted so too can anyone.

“And whether technical containment is needed, legal advice or help communicating with stakeholders, this team is here to help recover and rebuild.”

Members of the Cadre offer expertise across technical incident response support, legal guidance and corporate communications, ensuring that organisations receive comprehensive, practical help in their time of need.

Current members are, Accenture, Secureworks, Aspire Technology Solutions, Consider IT, KubeNet, Network ROI, TechForce Cyber, CyberCX, Anderson Strathern, Brodies, Burness Paull, Morton Fraser MacRoberts, and Clark Communications.

Julie Inglis, director at KubeNet, says: "We see first-hand the rising threat of cyber crime facing the business community. Joining the Incident Response Cadre was a natural step for us and it's an opportunity to partner and collaborate with others in the industry, share our expertise and make a real difference.

Strengthening Scotland's cyber resilience is essential to protecting our economy, communities and fellow citizens. The Cadre is an essential pillar in creating awareness and delivering solutions for business that will help protect them from increasing threats. We look forward to working alongside and being part of the team of cyber professionals."

Importantly, this support is not just for large organisations, the Cadre will help companies of all sizes and sectors, from charities and SMEs to public bodies and large conglomerates, navigating the often scary, chaotic and high-stake moments following a cyber-attack.

In addition to incident support, the Cadre also contributes to threat scoping, intelligence sharing, and regularly participates in Cyber and Fraud Centre – Scotland events to share trends, insights and practical advice, to prevent the attacks from happening in the first place.

Most recently, members of the Cadre spoke at a Cyber Nyte on 26th June, where they explored real-world cases of social engineering attacks and how organisations can better protect themselves.