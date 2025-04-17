Scottish charities celebrate share of £1 million fund

Community photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

14 charities across the country have received a funding boost as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards to support their vital work.

Helping Pets Perthshire has been awarded a grant of £5,000, while Cerebral Palsy Scotland in Glasgow, Munlochy Animal Aid in Inverness, Portsoy Outdoor Pool in Portsoy, Accord Hospice in Paisley, the Karate Initiative in Dunfermline and Richmond’s Hope in Edinburgh are some of the charities to have each received donations of £1,000.

Richmond's Hope is a dedicated children's bereavement charity providing a safe and nurturing environment for young people to navigate their grief. It offers support to help them preserve cherished memories of their loved ones, explore their emotions, develop effective coping strategies, and understand the profound impact of loss on their lives.

Rebecca Amiel, Fundraiser & Development Officer at Richmond’s Hope said: "Thank you to everyone who liked and voted for us. We were delighted to receive the donation from the Movement for Good Awards. The grant will be used to provide bereavement support sessions, giving children and young people the time and space to work through their grief in a safe space with a trusted adult. As a small charity, this grant will make a real difference to the lives of the children and families we work with.”

The Movement for Good Awards is a nationwide initiative by Benefact Group, donating over £1 million to charities across the UK and Ireland each year. Members of the public can nominate causes close to their hearts, with regular funding rounds taking place throughout 2025. Scotland residents are encouraged to keep nominating charities by visiting www.movementforgood.com.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK over a decade. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.

“We’re delighted to donate over £1million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Having recently achieved its ambition to reach the landmark amount of £250million given in donations since 2014, Benefact Group is recognised as the third largest corporate giver in the UK over a decade.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.