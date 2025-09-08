Scottish Building Society Foundation launches sixth round of funding for local charities

Scottish Building Society Foundation has opened its sixth round of funding to support charities across Scotland, continuing its commitment to backing good causes across the country.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available to help charities deliver life-changing work in their local communities.

Since launching in 2023, Scottish Building Society Foundation has awarded more than £150,000 to over 45 charities. Following the last round of funding, charities across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberfeldy, Stirling, the Scottish Borders and Clackmannanshire received grants.

Among these were Very Inclusive Play Club, Forth Canoe Club, Ochil Trail Association, Bridgeton Community Learning Campus, The Birks Cinema Trust, Works+, Trossachs Tigers Hockey Club and Duntocher Village Hall.

Applications are now open until Monday, September 29, welcoming bids from charities working across a broad range of initiatives from improving community facilities and services, to tackling poverty, supporting older people, funding local events and providing youth education, training and opportunities for vulnerable people.

Paul Denton, CEO of Scottish Building Society, said: “As a mutual organisation run by our members, for our members, we understand how vital local communities are and we’re here to support them.

“Since it began, the Scottish Building Society Foundation has helped a wide range of causes that make a real difference every day.

“With the sixth round of funding now open, we’d encourage any organisation looking to have a positive impact in their local area to apply.”

Scottish Building Society Foundation was established by Scottish Building Society to mark the organisation’s 175th anniversary, with an initial £175,000 earmarked for local charities and good causes across Scotland.

Launched in partnership with Foundation Scotland, the Scottish Building Society Foundation aims to establish a best-in-class benchmark supporting community-based charities and groups.