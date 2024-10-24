Scottish Borders dementia support groups welcoming new members and volunteers

Five dementia support groups in the Scottish Borders run by Royal Voluntary Service are welcoming new members and looking for volunteers.

The groups provide vital support for those living with dementia and the loved ones caring for them and are held at Langlee Community Centre in Galashiels (Thursdays, 10am-2pm), Katherine Elliot Centre in Hawick (Wednesdays, 10am-2pm), Saltsgreens Residential Care in Eyemouth (Tuesdays 10.00-14.00) and Jed Thistle RFC in Jedburgh (Fridays, 10am-2pm).

The fifth group, a Remember Me Café, takes place monthly on Fridays at The Loaning Trust Housing in Chirnside from 10.30am-12.30pm. There are currently spaces for new members and volunteers at all five groups.

Volunteers play an essential role in the smooth running of the groups, with tasks including welcoming members on arrival, helping attendees with physical and cognitive exercises and generally offering support and friendly conversation.

Support groups like these have proved to be extremely beneficial to those with dementia and their caregivers. Impact studies by the charity show that over a three to six month period, 81% of attendees with caring responsibilities at RVS dementia groups noticed improvements in their loved ones, including positive changes in mood (63%), appetite (19%), attention (22%) and wellbeing (57%). 98% of caregivers attending said they too had benefitted.

The call for new members and volunteers follows the publication of a new report by Royal Voluntary Service and the University of Birmingham - Living well with dementia: better community provision for all.

They found that nationally, over a third (37%) of people caring, or who have cared for, loved ones with dementia have been offered no support to help them cope since diagnosis.

This lack of support is having a devastating impact. Carers surveyed report feeling heartbroken (40%), helpless (35%), isolated (27%) and unable to cope (26%). For over one in five (22%) respondents their situation has made them consider if life is worth living.

As well as this local appeal for volunteers and members, Royal Voluntary Service is also calling for urgent action to plug gaps in service provision to enable more people to live well with dementia nationwide.

And the charity believes that alongside increased funding, volunteers could hold the key to creating more vital capacity.

Volunteering is already an integral part of effective dementia support, but new research intimates many more Britons may be willing to rise to the challenge.

For example, one in five (20%) adults in Scotland expressed an interest in volunteering to support a dementia group in their community.

Royal Voluntary Service’s report combines analysis drawn from a specially commissioned survey of 1,000 UK unpaid carers of people living with dementia, a separate public opinion poll of 2,000 GB adults, a literature review by Dr Richard Elsworthy, research fellow at the University of Birmingham and primary data from users of Royal Voluntary Service’s dementia support groups, including people living with dementia and their carers.

Key findings include: Over half (51%) of all caregivers surveyed (growing to 92% of caregivers aged 55+) believe there’s not enough support available to carers of loved ones with dementia.

Even when offered support, locality is a major barrier.

Over a fifth (22%) of carers surveyed say the support offered was a long distance away and/or hard to reach. The same number state the journey made it impossible to attend.

High demand for support. The majority (63%) of caregivers surveyed say they and their loved one would benefit from the help of a dementia service run by professionals and volunteers, with 42% wanting more access to respite and/or support from other carers in a similar situation.

Dr Rachel Fox, national dementia development manager at Royal Voluntary Service said: “Dementia is a growing challenge, with rates expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040.

The impacts are far-reaching and with no effective medical treatment yet available, it’s becoming increasingly crucial to offer more support to all those affected. We are inviting residents in the Scottish Borders to give these important groups a try, or to consider volunteering.”

Dr Richard J Elsworthy PhD, a research fellow specialising in Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences at the University of Birmingham said: “The need for dementia related services is present more than ever.

Lifestyle management and engagement in psychosocial activity is key and support groups are highly beneficial to people with dementia and their caregivers.”

Royal Voluntary Service has since 2017, developed a steady growth of activity and support groups for people living with dementia and/or their carers, family and friends.

Built on a foundation of local volunteering, the charity currently runs 60 dementia support groups across 12 localities in England, Scotland and Wales, supporting more than 1000 people annually.

The groups are all run by staff together with the support of volunteers and invite those affected by dementia to meet on a regular basis to form peer support networks and take part in wide variety of activities to promote both physical and cognitive wellbeing.

The groups are designed to help people realise they aren’t alone, supporting them to have fun in a welcoming community.