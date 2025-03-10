Scots sports clubs hit cash bullseye

Over 15 sports clubs in Scotland have won a share of a pot of £400,000 of vital funding from Flutter UKI which has been distributed through leading grassroots sport charity Sported.

SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity, has come up trumps in Cash4Clubs programme, which has invested nearly £6.5 million into grassroots and community sport since it was founded almost 20 years ago with the aim of driving participation, improving facilities or helping clubs and charities purchase new equipment.

The SSAFA, which provides help and support for veterans including the Helping Heroes scheme in Glasgow, successfully applied for funds to support their curling club activities.

“Meeting up with other people with the same lived experience in the armed forces has been enjoyable and very therapeutic for our members, particularly for those recovering from mental health or physical injuries,” a spokesperson said. “The curling team is currently comprised of up to 24 active curlers, but we hope to attract many more thanks to this funding.”

It is one of many clubs running activities from American Football to Zumba that are being awarded a £2,000 grant by Flutter UKI this year.

Working with Sported, the Cash4Clubs programme put a particular emphasis this year on bids that from clubs seeking to drive participation in sports and fitness.

Sported’s head of marketing Mark Woods said: "More than 700 clubs from across the UK and Ireland, spanning a massive variety of sports, submitted applications for the scheme and our priority was to support recipients delivering real impacts into their communities. So many of these groups are addressing barriers to participation to ensure that no-one is excluded from sport and physical activity due to financial, societal or physical challenges.

“But we know every penny is precious in what they do. The funds provided through Cash4Clubs underline the huge impact which even a modest grant can have on these organisations, and it will make a difference to the people they serve."

Kevin Harrington, Chief Executive of Flutter UKI, said Cash4Clubs initiative was a key part of the group’s global commitment to improve the lives of 10 million people in the communities where it operates by 2030 as part of their Positive Impact Plan.

“Community clubs are the bedrock of sport in the UK and Ireland, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help these smaller organisations continue to make a big difference to people’s lives.

“Last year we doubled our funding from £200,000 to £400,000 after receiving so many applications. The number of clubs needing financial assistance continues to grow, which indicates the real value these grants have for local grassroots organisations, many of which are existing on a shoestring.”

World darts ace Chris Dobey hit the bullseye in Sunderland – by surprising a local deaf darts team. joining them for a quick practice session at The Victory - the only deaf-run pub in the UK.

He was there to reveal the team has secured a ‘Cash4Clubs’ grant –which will fund training gear and cover the costs associated with competing in tournaments, including the Deaf Darts Organisation's Grand Slam in Leicester in July.

After delighting the Sunderland Deaf Darts team, Dobey stayed around to give players some vital tips with the help of a sign language interpreter – and admitted the visit had a far bigger impact on him than expected.

He said: “It was really humbling to see the passion this team has for darts and to understand how important it is to them. It’s much more than a sport; it’s a social outlet and a place to build friendships.

