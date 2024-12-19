Scots share travel and spending plans for Christmas and New Year

As the festive season draws near, HSBC has shed light on how people across the UK are planning their Christmas and New Year celebrations through an extensive survey of over 2,000 adults, including residents of Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From financing holiday getaways to the rising trend of gifting travel experiences, the findings provide a fascinating glimpse into the priorities of Scots this holiday season.

When it comes to festive escapes, 18% of Scots have plans to travel over Christmas and New Year, with Italy emerging as the top destination for 19% of those venturing abroad. This preference highlights a desire to combine the magic of the season with the allure of Italian culture and scenery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scots are also strategic planners when it comes to their getaways, with the average traveller booking their holiday three months in advance. This level of foresight ensures not only better deals but also peace of mind as the season approaches.

Christmas

The survey reveals that Scots are ready to invest in their festive celebrations. Residents plan to spend an average of £1,179 on travel alone, reflecting a willingness to prioritise experiences and quality time with loved ones. Beyond travel, Scots are budgeting an average of £784 for Christmas expenses, encompassing gifts, decorations, and the all-important Christmas dinner.

One of the standout trends this year is the growing interest in gifting experiences. A remarkable 40% of Scots expressed an interest in giving a trip or experience as a Christmas present, with 47% noting that such gifts are uniquely memorable.

Whether travelling to Italy, embracing festive spending, or exploring creative ways to give the gift of adventure, Scots are shaping a vibrant and experience-driven holiday season.