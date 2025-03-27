Scotmid invites charities to apply for 2025/26 charity partnership

Scotmid, Scotland’s largest independent co-operative, has opened applications for its charity partnership for 2025/26. This exciting opportunity offers national charities the chance to team up with Scotmid for a year of fundraising and engagement, aimed at creating a positive and lasting impact in local communities.

The partnership incorporates the whole Scotmid family, including Lakes & Dales Coop in north England and Semichem in Northern Ireland.

Scotmid’s partnerships go far beyond traditional fundraising. They actively collaborate with charity partners to develop meaningful and engaging initiatives. By working side by side, they empower charity partners, colleagues, and local communities to play an active role in fundraising efforts, ensuring a greater sense of ownership and shared success. Scotmid believe that successful partnerships begin by both sides fully committing to making a difference together.

Applications open until 4pm on Wednesday, 30th April 2025

This community-first approach strengthens relationships, drives innovation in fundraising, and maximises the positive impact they can have together.

With a proven track record of raising more than £3.25 million for annual charity partners since 2013, Scotmid has built a legacy of success. Scotmid’s hands-on approach ensures that every partnership is impactful and engaging, providing a platform for charities to expand their reach and mobilise local communities.

Lynne Ogg, Head of Membership & Community Engagement at Scotmid, said: “We’re looking for a charity that shares our passion for making a tangible difference. We work side by side to develop exciting fundraising and engagement activities that encourage our communities to get involved. This is more than just a partnership; it’s about creating lasting change together.”

Scotmid last three partnerships have been with Guide Dogs, RNLI and Maggie’s.

How to Apply:

For more information and to submit your application, please visit https://bit.ly/COTY25-26