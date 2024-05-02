Scotland’s libraries awarded £100,000 to boost innovation across vital services

Highlighting the role libraries play in closing the attainment gap, combating social isolation and bridging the digital divide, this second round of 2023/24 PLIF funding will see projects enrich the communities they operate in – with a commitment to creating long-term impact.

The projects awarded grants by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), which distributes PLIF on behalf of the Scottish Government, include ‘Stay Connected’, a digital inclusion project in South Ayrshire; ‘Business Matters’, an economic wellbeing programme to be delivered by Moray Council, in partnership with Business Gateway, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP); and the ‘Sustainable Communities’ hub project run by Culture Perth and Kinross. Midlothian Council’s ‘Library Natter Corner’ and North Ayrshire Council’s ‘Study Sp@ces’ have also received a share of the £100,000 available.

Culture Minister Kaukab Stewart said: "Libraries are at the heart of Scotland’s communities and it is fantastic to see projects brought to life through PLIF funding, making a positive difference to people across the country.

Innovative public library projects will be brought to life through a share of the PLIF

“These projects exemplify the transformative power of libraries, from introducing digital inclusiveness to teaching about economic wellbeing, and can help improve people’s lives in the communities they serve.

“Through the £100,000 provided for this second round of PLIF, we're not just funding projects; we're investing in the long-term wellbeing of our communities and I’m looking forward to seeing more life-changing programmes like these in the future.”

Open to all public library services in Scotland, funding priority was given to applications which support the strategic aims set out in Forward: Scotland's Public Library Strategy 2021-2025, focusing on ‘People, Place and Partnership’, as well as the Scottish Government’s Net Zero ambitions.

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive of SLIC, said: “Contributing to all areas of social, cultural and political life, libraries allow people equal access to services, resources and information - and many are building on their offering to further transform and thrive in line with community needs.

“The PLIF allows us to support those leading the way in mapping out a positive and inspiring future for our public libraries in Scotland with creative, sustainable and innovative projects. Projects which enhance the service and which leave behind a legacy of skills, experience, resources and partnerships that will continue to benefit the community far beyond the one-year period of the funding.”

The first round of recipients awarded funding as part of the 2023/24 Public Library Improvement Fund (PLIF) were announced in November, with this second round of funding bringing the total support for Scottish services for the 2023/24 period to over £200,000.