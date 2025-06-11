Scotland’s first one-stop breast implant health check launches

Scotland’s most comprehensive same-day breast implant health check service has launched at a new state-of-the-art hospital.

Based at Waterfront Private Hospital in Edinburgh, the specialist service is the first of its kind in the country, providing women with same-day ultrasound scans and consultant-led advice from a plastic surgeon, all in a single visit.

Leading the service is radiologist Dr Theodora Zachari, whose expert ultrasound scanning is carried out using advanced Canon Aplio i-series equipment, regarded as the gold standard in soft tissue imaging. Following the scan, patients immediately meet with a highly experienced consultant plastic surgeons for interpretation and advice.

Dr Omar Quaba, consultant plastic surgeon and co-founder at Waterfront Private Hospital, said: “Many women with breast implants are unsure about their long-term condition, especially those placed over a decade ago or performed overseas.

Omar Quaba, co-founder of Waterfront Private Hospital and consultant plastic surgeon

“This one-stop clinic removes the need for multiple appointments, giving patients peace of mind and a clear pathway for future care, all on the same day.”

While breast implants are considered safe, patients are advised to monitor them regularly, particularly as they age. Changes in shape, discomfort, or concerns about rupture or capsular contracture are among the common reasons for seeking checks.

Until now, women in Scotland often faced long waiting times, fragmented care or the need to travel elsewhere in the UK to access equivalent services. The new health check clinic aims to address these gaps by providing a streamlined, patient-focused experience delivered by specialists.

Dr Theodora Zachari, Consultant Radiologist, said: “Women deserve accessible, high-quality care when it comes to their health. This service brings together radiology and surgical expertise to provide answers without delay.”

The equipment used for Waterfront's same-day service is regarded as gold-standard in soft tissue imaging.

The hospital’s new clinic provides a safe, professional alternative for those seeking clarity on the health of their implants, whether they are experiencing symptoms or simply want reassurance.

Operating as a boutique family-run hospital, Waterfront Private Hospital has gained a strong reputation for personalised care and surgical expertise. Patients are seen in a luxury clinical environment, with direct access to the same medical team for follow-up care and advice.

Dr Quaba added: “Our goal is to demystify breast implant health and make it easy for women to take control. Whether it’s peace of mind or planning a revision procedure, this clinic gives them the trusted information they need.”

Women can self-refer or be referred by their GP, and the service is open to anyone with implants, regardless of where or when the surgery took place. Consultations typically last around an hour and are followed up with a tailored report and further guidance where needed.

The Waterfront Private Hospital team stresses that implant-related issues can often be managed effectively when identified early. As such, regular health checks are increasingly considered a vital part of long-term cosmetic care.

Opened in late 2023, the hospital is home to some of the most qualified and experienced plastic and skin surgeons in Scotland, including dual-qualified specialists in plastic surgery and dermatology. This expertise allows for a full spectrum of care, from cosmetic procedures to life-saving skin cancer treatments.