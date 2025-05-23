Scotland’s first charting podcast for small business owners Launches from Ayrshire spare room
I’m Amanda Hughes, an Ayrshire-based entrepreneur and mentor, and in February last year—on my 40th birthday—I launched The Growth Addicts Podcast from my spare room in Stevenston, Ayrshire. It recently reached the Top 30 on Apple’s Entrepreneurial Charts—and is the first Scottish podcast of its kind to do so.
What makes it unique isn’t just where it’s recorded—it’s who it’s for. This show gives a worldwide platform to small business owners who rarely get media coverage: women juggling childcare and side hustles, self-employed founders working from kitchen tables, and community-rooted businesses trying to grow with purpose.
Recent Scottish small business guests include:
- Lauren Young (Instagram: @the.burnout.therapist)
- Trona Freeman (@trona_freeman)
- Sarah Thomson (@sarahthomsonstyle)
The show is now listened to in 38 countries and over 350 cities, and it’s growing fast—with a waitlist of guests and daily DMs from listeners saying, “Finally—someone’s telling real business stories!”