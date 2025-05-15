Scotland’s constitutional future under scrutiny as legal case for de-colonisation set to be unveiled

Three-day conference in Dunfermline to examine Scottish self-determination and publish legal opinion challenging UK constitutional stance

A three-day constitutional conference beginning Friday is set to challenge long-held assumptions about Scotland’s status within the United Kingdom, as legal and academic voices gather to explore whether the country should be considered for de-colonisation under international law.

Organised by the Scottish Sovereignty Research Group (SSRG), the event—titled The Next Steps—will run from 16 to 18 May at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline. The conference will host a range of speakers including academics, legal professionals, economists and political figures, with scheduled sessions covering subjects such as the establishment of a Scottish currency and central bank, pensions, and energy policy.

A central moment of the gathering is expected on Saturday afternoon, when a new legal opinion will be published during a session titled “Decolonisation & Self Determination”. According to SSRG, the opinion will challenge the UK government’s constitutional position on Scotland and argue that the country qualifies for the United Nations de-colonisation process. This would align Scotland with nations such as India, Pakistan, Ghana and Malaya, which were removed from the list of territories under colonial rule during the mid-20th century.

Since the 2014 independence referendum, the UK government has declined to grant permission for a second vote on Scotland’s constitutional future. Former prime ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson both cited the timing as inappropriate. SSRG’s director and chairman, David Henry, criticised the continued refusal.

“Many countries have ended British rule but Scotland seems to be in a unique position—told it is in a union of equals, while simultaneously needing permission to leave it,” said Henry. “It’s long overdue that Scotland takes its future into its own hands.”

The conference will also address whether Scotland has ever been part of a voluntary union with England. The SSRG previously held a similar event in 2022, which drew attention in the pro-independence media.

Among the presenters is Sara Salyers, co-founder of Liberation Scotland and Salvo, a campaign group with over 18,000 members. Salyers is expected to present arguments supporting the inclusion of Scotland on the UN’s list of non-self-governing territories. “After two years of research and legal consultation, we can now make a confident case,” she said. “Countries do not ask for permission to end colonisation—they demand it.”