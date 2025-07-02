Scotland’s AI transformation is opening up new job opportunities to thousands of workers

The recent announcement that Ravenscraig could soon be home to one of the UK’s largest green AI data centres has raised eyebrows, but it represents a transformative step towards Scotland becoming a major artificial intelligence hub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A renewable energy developer has earmarked Ravenscraig’s former steelworks to become a data centre with battery energy storage in a £3.9 billion proposal.

The proposal would create around 2,400 jobs, with 1,044 becoming permanent North Lanarkshire jobs and 440 set to be on-site roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the plans come to fruition, the centre is expected to contribute an additional 0.4% to Scotland’s annual GDP, according to an independent socio-economic study. However, the wider implications of Scotland becoming a major player in AI innovation could bring far-reaching benefits across a vast range of sectors.

Jobs

Building Scotland’s AI Infrastructure

Raventcraig’s proposed AI data centre has been put forward by renewable energy developer Apatura as part of the UK government’s AI Growth Zone initiative, which intends to identify Britain’s best sites to accommodate artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The United Kingdom’s AI Growth Zones would be distributed nationwide, with Scotland’s post-industrial towns and costal areas set to benefit from embracing the technology.

The proposals are set to form the foundations for the UK’s AI infrastructure, and the sector has already attracted £25 billion in investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland’s prominent position among AI Growth Zone proposals reflect the positive outlook that Scottish businesses have already adopted when it comes to artificial intelligence.

According to a recent survey published by the Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland, some 84% of Scottish cross-sector leaders have claimed that they’re already utilising artificial intelligence within their organisations across functions like administrative tasks, research, marketing, and data analytics.

These insights position Scotland as a receptive location for building a nationwide AI infrastructure, and the technology could form a transformative economic catalyst for growth over the years ahead.

Nurturing AI Talent

Artificial intelligence is also inspiring new initiatives to upskill Scottish talent to work alongside the emerging technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statistics show that AI is driving 37% of business leaders to upskill their employees in the coming two to three years, and this widespread push towards training workers can pave the way for a freshly skilled workforce to take on the thousands of new roles artificial intelligence is expected to create in Scotland and beyond.

We’re already seeing initiatives emerge to support Scottish AI innovation, and the recent launch of AI Discovery, an initiative delivered by CodeBase via its Techscaler startup support network, in partnership with the University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, and NHS Scotland, represents a significant step in nurturing talented postgraduates specialising in healthcare.

AI Discovery was developed to improve the commercialisation of academic research and support scalable innovation in healthcare. The initiative maintains a focus on Scotland’s postgraduate talent pool to turn today’s innovators into tomorrow’s AI founders to provide a technologically driven boost to the National Health Service.

This commitment to not only supporting an artificial intelligence infrastructure in Scotland but also upskilling some of its most talented tech graduates is an indication of a growing AI ecosystem that can help to open further job opportunities at a significant pace over the years ahead.

Sustainable Adoption

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish thought leaders have positioned themselves at the forefront of sustainable AI usage in UK workplaces.

Richard Susskind OBE, professor at the University of Strathclyde, is one of the United Kingdom’s most prominent AI advisors to both professional firms and governments alike and has been outspoken in his warnings over the implementation of artificial intelligence and its impact on humanity.

Susskind has suggested that the disruptive power of AI could pose an existential threat to mankind if decisive action isn’t taken to control its emergence.

In terms of AI’s disruptive presence in the job market, Scottish business leaders have also been mindful of the impact of artificial intelligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Vickers, co-founder of Edinburgh-based marketing firm LOOP Agencies, has suggested that employee concerns over AI have shifted from fears of being made redundant by the technology to being replaced by workers who are trained in artificial intelligence.

In maintaining a strong understanding of the dangers of AI, Scotland can excel in the sustainable development of artificial intelligence in a way that wouldn’t heavily impact existing job roles.

With fears already emerging over how UK entry-level jobs are diminishing in the wake of ChatGPT’s launch, the sustainable adoption of AI will take centre stage in the years to come.

Unlocking the Potential of AI

The news that Ravenscraig could soon host one of the UK’s largest green AI data centres is a welcome sign that Scotland can thrive in the age of artificial intelligence while generating thousands of new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With evidence that businesses are already preparing for the transformative potential of AI, Scotland is showing that it can become a prosperous hub for the sustainable implementation of the technology.