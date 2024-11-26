Scotland star Jane Ross has her eyes – and ears – on the prize as Specsavers get her senses in check

Staff at Specsavers Glasgow Forge helped Scotland striker Jane Ross focus on her national team end goal, after she recently paid a visit to the store.

Ross, who is Scotland’s second top-scorer of all time, recently popped into her local Specsavers branch to get her eyes and ears checked ahead of the Scotland Women’s national team’s (SWNT) big match on Friday.

Scotland face Finland in a European Championship play-off final first leg at Easter Road, Edinburgh, on November 29, looking to secure a place at next summer’s championships in Switzerland.

The 35-year-old, who has 151 caps for her country, the fourth highest of all time, has recently battled back from injury and is on the hunt for continued fitness and regular game time.

But with Scotland travelling to Finland for the second leg next Tuesday (December 3), the must-win games for Pedro Martinez Losa’s side have come too soon for the experienced forward.

However, Ross, who also plays for Rangers, will be cheering her team-mates on and hoping her form at club level can get her back in the international fold, as she continues her comeback from injury.

Jane said: “It would, obviously, be a dream to be selected if we do qualify, but it’s not really my choice.

“I’ve been unfortunate with injuries recently, but hopefully I can get back fit and flying again after a tough couple of years. I’m enjoying being back.

“As long as I’m fit and playing football, I’m always available for selection for the national team.

“It’s always a privilege to be selected and pull on the jersey, and I’m proud to play for Scotland whenever I’m selected.

“Hopefully the girls can get the job done against Finland over two legs and I’ll be cheering them on every step of the way.”

Jane had both her ears and eyes tested by expert audiology and optical staff at the store, thankfully, with a clean bill of health.

A glasses wearer since she was eight years old, Ross took a look at some of the frames Specsavers have on offer as she stressed the importance of keeping on top of your ear and eye health.

As a footballer, Ross prides herself in staying in top physical condition, which includes regular checks to make sure she’s seeing the pitch in 20/20 via her contact lenses.

She added: “It was my first-ever hearing test, so it was an experience and, thankfully, I’ve got good hearing.

“And, for me, my eyesight is so important. I’ve wore glasses since I was a young age, so to regularly get that tested and make sure I have the right prescription in my eyes to be able to see perfectly is so important.

“That’s for everyday life, but also as an athlete on the football pitch.

“I’ve worn glasses since I was eight and I initially played with my glasses on in my younger years. It wasn’t until I joined my first football team that I started wearing contacts while playing.

“I remember my first pair of glasses I wore while playing, I had to have a strap round the back of my head to make sure they stayed on while playing.

“I was quite fortunate to never smash my glasses playing football, but it’s been contact lenses ever since!”

Sufyaan Aslam, Ophthalmic optician at Specsavers Glasgow Forge, said: ‘We were delighted to welcome Jane into our store ahead of the big match for Scotland to make sure her eyes and ears are in top condition.

‘A regular visitor to our store, it’s great to have prominent sportspeople reminding people about the importance of looking after your eyesight and hearing.