Scotland continues to pave the way for improved local active travel networks

Communities across Scotland are being encouraged to apply to the newly reopened Ian Findlay Path Fund (IFPF) as it returns for a third year. With a further £1.168m now available, the charity is urging Scottish communities to get in touch to discuss their plans as soon as possible.

Administered by Scotland’s national walking charity, Paths for All, on behalf of Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government, the IFPF will support projects that aim to enable more people to walk, wheel, or cycle for everyday journeys through the improvement of local path networks.

Eligible groups with plans to improve active travel networks in and around their communities can apply for a grant ranging from £10,000 to £100,000 towards the cost of project delivery. Funding is also available through the fund to cover the cost of producing detailed design plans for projects at an earlier stage of their development.

Yvonne McLeod, Senior Development Officer for the Ian Findlay Path Fund at Paths for All, said: “The time since the fund initially opened in August 2022 has just flown by and it is astonishing to look back and see just how much has already been achieved by communities all across Scotland in such a short space of time.

Ardnish Path.

“The IFPF team has made a concerted effort to visit communities groups interested in applying, in a bid to learn more about their projects. It has been both very enjoyable and invaluable learning about how we can support groups to deliver a very wide range of projects. Helping them turn their vision into reality has been an absolute privilege.

“Seeing the difference the fund is making and speaking to the people who have benefited is quite humbling and is a fitting legacy for Ian Findlay, in whose name the fund was established.

“We are absolutely delighted to be re-opening the fund for its third round and are very much looking forward to seeing what comes next.”

From supporting a community to revitalise the historic Ardnish Path on the Isle of Skye to enabling Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh to create an entirely new active travel link for students, visitors and locals in the area, the fund has now awarded over £2,500,000 and has supported nearly 40 community led projects since its inception in 2022.

The fund uniquely offers a combination of financial support, advice, and guidance with the aim of empowering communities to implement impactful changes through delivery of the projects they are passionate about.

Named in honour of the late Ian Findlay CBE, former Chief Officer of Paths for All, the fund continues his vision of making Scotland's great outdoors more accessible to all.

Applications will be accepted until February 2025 or sooner if all funding is allocated within this time. Interested groups should contact the IFPF team at [email protected] to discuss their projects in the first instance. Guidance for who may apply and the type of things that may be funded can be found on the Paths for All website.

Paths for All works to create more opportunities and better environments for everyone in Scotland, no matter who they are or where they live, to stay active through walking, wheeling, scooting or cycling.