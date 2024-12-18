Scotland care homes win national award

Eight Scottish care homes are celebrating after winning a prestigious national award.

Care UK’s Scottish homes, including Edinburgh-based Cairdean House, Lauder Lodge and Murrayside, as well as Caledonian Court (Larbert), Cathkin House (East Kilbride), Mowat Court (Stonehaven), Tippethill (Bathgate), and Tor-Na-Dee (Aberdeen), are jointly rejoicing, after their patch picked up the Region of the Year award at the Residential Care Services (RCS) Stars Awards.

The awards recognise individual and team excellence at more than 150 care homes nationwide, across Care UK’s RCS division. The ‘Region of the Year’ award recognises both the leadership of the Regional Director Michael Doolin and the nine award winning homes across Scotland.

The win comes just months after Murrayside, in Edinburgh, was rated ‘very good’ by the Care Inspectorate and crowned ‘Best for Nursing Care’ in the Care Home Awards 2024. Murrayside was also recently shortlisted in the ‘Management Team of the Year’ and ‘Scotland Care Home of the Year’ categories at the Caring UK Awards 2024.

Care UK’s Lauder Lodge, in Edinburgh, was also recently rated ‘excellent’ and ‘very good’ in two key areas—residents’ wellbeing and the team—during an unannounced inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

The Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award accreditation has also been recently awarded to Care UK’s Murrayside, Lauder Lodge, and Tor-Na-Dee, highlighting exceptional nursing care for residents in their later years of life, and support for their families.

Regional Director Michael Doolin commented on winning the award, saying: “This feels amazing – it’s all about the team. I’m so proud of the home managers – they’ve done an amazing job over the last couple of years – as well as the support teams who have played a massive part in Scotland’s journey to where we are now.”