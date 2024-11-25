Scotland business leader scoops prestigious Great British Entrepreneur Award

An Edinburgh business owner dedicated to helping families reduce the stress and cost of dealing with a death has been named a winner of the prestigious ‘Established Business of the Year’ at the renowned Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having spent several years working for a small legal auditing firm, Mike Davis was inspired to launch My Probate Partner after realising many families were paying extortionate legal fees for work they could carry out themselves with the right support.

In proactively developing a middle-ground solution between managing the process, often referred to as ‘probate’, independently and hiring a lawyer, Mike Davis launched ‘My Probate Partner’ in 2019 to provide individuals with the support and guidance needed to navigate the administrative process independently with the minimum amount of stress, cost and delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubbed as ‘The Grammys for Entrepreneurship’, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards shine a spotlight on the individuals and businesses driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the UK economy. The awards ceremony, held on November 18 at London’s iconic Grosvenor House, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers to celebrate the exceptional achievements of this year’s winners.

Mike Davis, Founder of My Probate Partner.

The Established Business of the Year category highlights the exceptional achievements of businesses that have not only weathered the storms of entrepreneurship but thrived.

This latest achievement highlights My Probate Partner’s unrivalled customer service and commitment to excellence, having already empowered over 700 families to manage over £150 million in assets themselves – while receiving an unrivalled 5-star rating for its personalised approach.

Mike Davis, Founder of My Probate Partner, stated: “Over the last five years, we have worked incredibly hard to help hundreds of families quickly and effectively manage the often complicated and costly probate process, saving time, money and stress at an already challenging time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With plans already underway to further develop and improve the platform, I am delighted to see that our innovation and hard work to date has been recognised by receiving this award from the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. I would like to thank our customers for the outstanding feedback we have received, and my team for their hard work and dedication.”

Francesca James, founder of the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, commented: "Every year, I’m in awe of the entrepreneurs who come through our programme, and this year is no different. The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards continues to receive thousands of applications annually, reflecting the incredible strength of entrepreneurship across the UK.

"This year’s winners collectively generate over £3 billion in turnover and employ over 20,000 people. These extraordinary individuals are not only transforming industries but also uplifting communities and inspiring the next generation of business leaders."