Scoops of happiness at Edinburgh care home

Residents at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home in Edinburgh enjoyed a delightful afternoon treat as the familiar jingle of the ice cream van rolled up outside the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the sun shining brightly, the arrival of Mr Whippy’s ice cream van brought a wave of excitement and nostalgia.

Residents gathered in the garden to choose their favourite flavours and toppings, with everything from classic vanilla cones to flake-topped sundaes on offer. The cheerful atmosphere was filled with chatter, laughter, and the happy sounds of residents reminiscing about visits to the ice cream van in years gone by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those who enjoyed a sweet treat were residents Marjory Johnston and Eileen Vaughan, who all agreed that the visit was a wonderful way to spend a sunny afternoon. Colleagues joined in too, creating a true community spirit that brought everyone together.

Resident at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home’s Mr Whippy ice cream van

Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, Fiona Truesdale, said: “It was such a joy to see the smiles on our residents’ faces. The ice cream van brought back so many fond memories for them, and it’s always lovely to create opportunities for reminiscence as well as fun. These special little experiences really do make a big difference to wellbeing.”