Scoops of happiness at Edinburgh care home
With the sun shining brightly, the arrival of Mr Whippy’s ice cream van brought a wave of excitement and nostalgia.
Residents gathered in the garden to choose their favourite flavours and toppings, with everything from classic vanilla cones to flake-topped sundaes on offer. The cheerful atmosphere was filled with chatter, laughter, and the happy sounds of residents reminiscing about visits to the ice cream van in years gone by.
Among those who enjoyed a sweet treat were residents Marjory Johnston and Eileen Vaughan, who all agreed that the visit was a wonderful way to spend a sunny afternoon. Colleagues joined in too, creating a true community spirit that brought everyone together.
Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, Fiona Truesdale, said: “It was such a joy to see the smiles on our residents’ faces. The ice cream van brought back so many fond memories for them, and it’s always lovely to create opportunities for reminiscence as well as fun. These special little experiences really do make a big difference to wellbeing.”
At Murrayfield House, which is part of HC-One Scotland, the wellbeing of residents is at the heart of daily life. Alongside high-quality care, the team ensures residents enjoy a variety of activities and events that encourage social connection, spark happy memories, and brighten each day. The ice cream van visit was another example of the home’s commitment to creating meaningful moments for those who live there.