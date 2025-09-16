Science community supports Edinburgh cancer charity

Cancer charity Maggie’s says a donation from people working at Edinburgh Technopole will help it continue providing free support for those who need it.

Last year there were more than 20,000 visits to the charity, based in the grounds of the city’s Western General Hospital, where staff engaged with more than 3,000 new people with cancer and supported a similar number of family, friends and carers for the first time.

More than £2,000 was raised by 13 teams of scientists, researchers and support staff who took part in the biggest Knockout Silver Challenge to date at the 126-acre Edinburgh Technopole site, located within the Midlothian Science Zone.

They competed in a number of activities - including Rowdy Raptors, Loopy Ladders, Knockout Airways and Bubble Pit Bonanza - and John Mackenzie, Director (Scotland) at Pioneer Group, which has BioCity Glasgow as well as Edinburgh Technopole in its portfolio, said: “It was great seeing some of this country’s brightest people, who are usually working in their labs on some really high-level stuff, let down their hair, have serious fun and at the same time help raise money for such a deserving cause.”

Maggie Carson from Biobest taking part in the Knockout Silver Challenge at Edinburgh Technopole

Carrigan Kerr, the Centre Fundraiser for Maggie’s Edinburgh, said: “Maggie’s provides free practical, emotional and social support to anyone impacted by a cancer diagnosis including friends and family. Thanks to the support of Edinburgh Technopole, Maggie’s can continue to provide free cancer support to those who need it.”

The charity was founded in Edinburgh in 1996 by writer, gardener and designer Maggie Keswick Jencks and there are now a network of other centres in the UK and abroad.

“Our centre in Edinburgh is a space for being together or for a moment alone, for getting going again or for meeting people who just get it,” said Carrigan. “All our cancer support specialists have expert knowledge about cancer and treatment, and many are NHS-trained. If you or someone you love has cancer, we're here for you. No appointment needed, just come in. Whatever kind of cancer, and whatever stage you’re at – we're here for you.”

The Knockout Silver Challenge was won for the third year running by Ingenza which has just moved into new, purpose-built 25,000 sq. ft facilities at Edinburgh Technopole. In October new Chief Executive Nick Challoner joins the growing business.

Edinburgh Technopole also accommodates another 20 companies, including Almac Sciences, AMD – Edinburgh, Apem Ltd, Biobest Laboratories and Cambrex.