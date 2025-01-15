School girl designs new flag for historic Scottish village

A new community flag is proudly flying from the tower of a historic South Lanarkshire church.

Bothwell Parish Church launched a competition to create an official flag for the village last year.

A design by 11-year old Ava McBain, a Muiredge Primary School pupil, was chosen as the winner by a judging panel which included parish minister, Rev Iain Majcher.

The winning design featured a simple map highlighting the Clyde flowing along the west of the village, incorporating the primary school's colours complete with the distinctive red sandstone of Bothwell Castle.

Parish minister Rev Iain Majcher with design winner Ava McBain and Rev Derek Gunn, Moderator of The Presbytery of Forth Valley and Clydesdale.

The flag will now represent the village in official capacities and community events for generations to come.

More than 200 entries were submitted and 2,400 votes were cast in the competition launched by Bothwell Parish Church as part of its 625th anniversary celebrations.

Ava, said: "When I think of Bothwell, I think of the River Clyde and Bothwell Castle, so I had to include them in the flag.

"It's amazing that I won, I can't believe it."

A flag a community can be proud of - Lord Lyon King of Arms, Dr Joseph Morrow and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Andrew Braidwood.

Bothwell Parish Church teamed up with a local development charity, Bothwell Futures, and Phillip Tibbetts, Scotland's official flags expert, to select a winning design that the whole community can rally behind and be proud of.

The village boasts a long and dramatic history that parallels the history of the nation and the Romans had a camp at nearby Bothwellhaugh.

St. Mungo, the founder and patron saint of Glasgow, sent out his acolytes in the 6th century to establish a Christian settlement on an already pagan, holy shrine.

The Battle of Bothwell Bridge took place on 22 June 1679 and was fought between government troops and militant Presbyterian Covenanters.

Bothwell Castle is the largest and finest 13th century stone castle in Scotland but despite all this rich history, the village has never had an official flag until now.

It was officially unveiled at a special ceremony at Bothwell Parish Church last Saturday, presided over by Lord Lyon King of Arms, Dr Joseph Morrow, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Andrew Braidwood and Mr Tibbetts, Honorary Vexillologist at the Lyon Court.

Provost of South Lanarkshire Margaret Cooper and Rev Derek Gunn, Moderator of The Presbytery of Forth Valley and Clydesdale, Church of Scotland also attended.

Mr Majcher said: "It's been a privilege to run this flag competition and see the incredible creativity and passion our community has for Bothwell.

"Announcing Ava as the winner is a wonderful moment – her design truly captures the spirit of our village.

"This flag will serve as a lasting symbol of our shared history and pride, it's been heart-warming to see the whole community come together to make this happen."

Mr Tibbetts added: "Ava's flag is a striking and meaningful representation of Bothwell's history and spirit."

Dr Morrow said flags are a "powerful" symbol of unity, community, and pride.

"Ava's design captures the heart of Bothwell, and it is a joy to see it officially registered and flown here today," he added.