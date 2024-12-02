Santa’s Grotto brings festive cheer to Utilita Energy Hub in Leith this Saturday

Santa Grotto Utilita

Donations at Santa’s Grotto set to benefit South Leith Foodbank this weekend

Families are invited to swing by Utilita’s Energy Hub in Newkirkgate Shopping Centre this Saturday (December 7) between 11:30am and 3pm for a fun and free festive experience.

Visiting children will be given a gift completely free of charge and can take a selfie with Santa – thanks to the UK’s leading Smart PAYG energy supplier, Utilita.

In the spirit of giving, Utilita is asking every family to bring a non-perishable food item with them if they can, which will be distributed to South Leith Foodbank – part of Edinburgh North East Foodbank.

Natasha Baillie, Manager at the Leith Energy Hub, is looking forward to welcoming families and children to the hub on Saturday, December 7.

She today said: “We’re excited in the countdown to Christmas to have a very special visitor coming to our high street energy hub.

“As well as giving youngsters the opportunity to take selfies with Santa Claus and receive a free gift, their grown-ups can also benefit from free and simple energy advice to help make their energy spend go further this winter. So why not swing by this Saturday for a cuppa and some festive cheer?”

