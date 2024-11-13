Same-day surgery skin cancer clinic launches

Dermatology and plastic surgery experts combine at new private hospital

Leading experts in dermatology and plastic surgery have joined forces to create a skin cancer facility for patients seeking rapid and expert treatment.

Waterfront Private Hospital in Edinburgh has officially launched Scotland’s most advanced and efficient skin cancer clinic, enabling rapid access consultations, one-stop biopsies and direct access to definitive surgical treatments - all under one roof.

Led by Dr Ben Aldridge, the UK’s only dual-qualified Consultant in both Dermatology and Plastic Surgery, the service is supported by Dr Kazem Nassar, an esteemed NHS Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon.

Waterfront Private Hospital

After graduating in 2002 from University of Edinburgh Medical School, Dr Aldridge has gone on to become a preeminent skin cancer expert. He completed multiple skin focused advanced training fellowships including at the UK’s National Skin Hospital.

He has a PhD in skin lesion diagnostics, publishing extensively in this subject along with co-authoring national skin cancer guidelines and is also Chairman of South East Scotland’s Melanoma Multidisciplinary team.

He said: “Our dual approach means we can combine dermatology and plastic surgery expertise in one consultation, saving patients multiple visits.”

“Our focus is not just on removing patients’ skin cancer effectively but also ensuring the best cosmetic results for each individual, with a bespoke approach that draws on our extensive aesthetic surgical training”.

“Many skin cancers are on the head and neck, requiring reconstruction due to limited spare tissue, which we handle expertly using advanced plastic surgery techniques and cosmetic surgical principles.

“We’re confident in saying we provide the fastest and most efficient private skin cancer service in Scotland and our goal is to be the definitive place for private skin cancer treatment, making a tangible difference to patients’ lives.”

NHS waiting lists have expanded significantly since the pandemic, with patients often waiting up to 12 months or more for non-high risk dermatological assessments.

Waterfront Private Hospital is stepping in to help address this crisis, removing many of the steps typically required in the process. Even within an urgent skin cancer pathway both NHS and Private patients can expect multiple different and separate steps; starting with a GP referral, often followed by dermatology consultations, diagnostic biopsies, plastics surgery consultations, before final definitive treatment.

With the NHS under increasing strain, Waterfront Private Hospital provides a streamlined alternative, easing the pressure on public health services while delivering state-of-the-art care.

Patients can expect a premium healthcare experience, where the hospital’s boutique aesthetic is paired with cutting-edge medical expertise. The hospital is known for its highly personalised care, ensuring each patient receives attentive follow-up from their surgical team.

Opened in recent months, Waterfront Private Hospital in Granton, Edinburgh, is a family-owned institution founded by the renowned Dr Omar Quaba and his father, Dr Awf Quaba. The Quaba surname is among the most recognised in UK cosmetic surgery.