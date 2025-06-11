Ryanair reaches new heights with 30 million passengers through Glasgow Prestwick airport

Ryanair, the UK’s No.1 low fares airline announced that it has carried 30 million passengers through Glasgow Prestwick Airport since it began operations to/from the airport in 1994.

Since then, Ryanair has invested heavily in Prestwick, with 2 based aircraft representing a $200m investment, state-of-the-art training and maintenance facilities, and support of over 550 local jobs, as well as providing citizens/visitors with more choice at the lowest fares via Ryanair’s robust schedule of 94 weekly flights across 10 routes to/from Glasgow Prestwick Airport, including top holiday destinations like Alicante, Barcelona, Faro, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, and Tenerife.

Ryanair’s Director of Comms, Jade Kirwan, said:

“We’re pleased to announce 30 million Ryanair passengers through Glasgow Prestwick Airport since we began operations back in 1994. This significant milestone showcases Ryanair’s ongoing support and investment at Glasgow Prestwick Airport, delivering important connectivity, traffic, tourism, jobs, and economic growth. This summer, Ryanair is operating a robust schedule to/from Glasgow Prestwick Airport, with 94 weekly flights across 10 routes, including top holiday destinations like Alicante, Barcelona, Faro, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife. Ryanair’s super Summer 2025 schedule will largely operate on the 2 aircraft we have based at Glasgow Prestwick Airport – an investment of $200m and supporting over 550 local jobs.

While Ryanair has grown significantly at Glasgow Prestwick Airport over the years, we could be growing more rapidly here and across the wider UK, but Rachel Reeves’ bizarre decision to raise APD taxes by £2 per passenger damages these growth prospects. If the UK Govt. wants to deliver growth, they should abolish their damaging APD tax, which makes the UK uncompetitive when EU countries like Sweden, Hungary, and regions in Italy are abolishing aviation taxes, and winning dramatic traffic, tourism, and jobs growth from the UK.