Rutland Square Spirits reports 500% growth, fuelled by UK–India trade momentum

Scottish-Indian premium spirits brand Rutland Square Spirits is projecting turnover of £1.5 million for FY 2024/25, up from £250,000 the previous year — a 500% increase.

Over the same period, the company has grown to over 25 employees across the UK and India and recently opened a Delhi office to support distribution and demand.

Founder Nishant Sharma said: “India presents one of the most exciting opportunities for UK spirits. We’ve sold out of stock three times in recent months with distribution partners across key markets. With the UK–India Free Trade Agreement set to reduce tariffs over time, premium Scottish spirits like ours will reach millions more consumers.”

This milestone follows a multi-million investment from Bollywood actor-entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, who joined as a strategic partner and investor in early 2025, boosting global visibility and opening influential networks for expansion.

Rutland Square's award-winning chai-spiced gin

Rutland Square’s journey has been far from easy. Just a few years ago, Sharma was fighting to keep the brand alive with £25 left in the bank. Today, the company is taking its “Scottish spirit with Indian soul” to a global audience - even as ongoing U.S. tariffs continue to create headwinds for international spirits.