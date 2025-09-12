Rutland Square Spirits reports 500% growth, fuelled by UK–India trade momentum
Over the same period, the company has grown to over 25 employees across the UK and India and recently opened a Delhi office to support distribution and demand.
Founder Nishant Sharma said: “India presents one of the most exciting opportunities for UK spirits. We’ve sold out of stock three times in recent months with distribution partners across key markets. With the UK–India Free Trade Agreement set to reduce tariffs over time, premium Scottish spirits like ours will reach millions more consumers.”
This milestone follows a multi-million investment from Bollywood actor-entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, who joined as a strategic partner and investor in early 2025, boosting global visibility and opening influential networks for expansion.
Rutland Square’s journey has been far from easy. Just a few years ago, Sharma was fighting to keep the brand alive with £25 left in the bank. Today, the company is taking its “Scottish spirit with Indian soul” to a global audience - even as ongoing U.S. tariffs continue to create headwinds for international spirits.
Rutland Square Spirits is a Scottish-Indian premium spirits company founded in Edinburgh by entrepreneur Nishant Sharma, inspired by his great-grandfather Tej Ram Bawa, an early whisky blender who worked with Scottish distillers over a century ago. Best known for its award-winning chai-spiced gin, the company has scaled rapidly and now carries an implied valuation of £30 million, guided by its ethos of “Scottish spirit with Indian soul.”