Rural Scots broadband speeds ahead as international capitals buffer

Rural Scots towns are leaving the world’s major cities lagging behind when it comes to broadband speeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When compared to average speeds available on GoFibre’s network, leading Scots towns with better connectivity than world-famous rivals include Cupar vs Copenhagen, Melrose vs Monaco, Portlethen vs Paris, Haddington vs Helsinki, Laurencekirk vs Lisbon and Jedburgh vs Jakarta.

And in addition, in the north of England where GoFibre also builds network, the Scottish company’s speeds ensure North Northumberland trumps New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citing research from the Ookla Speed Test Global Index, Scottish independent broadband provider, GoFibre, has today launched a new campaign to shine a spotlight on the lightning fast speeds available on GoFibre’s network in ten towns or regions across Scotland & the North of England, as it commits to playing its role in bringing the benefits of world class full fibre broadband to communities in more rural areas.

GoFibre's Digby the Gopher mascot showcasing his skills at Cupar skate park thanks to lightning-fast broadband speeds that Copenhagen would consider swapping their bikes for

With ultra-fast broadband now so essential to our daily lives, GoFibre reckons such soaring speeds mean that the residents of Copenhagen would swap their bikes for Cupar’s broadband and Monaco would trade their Grand Prix to zoom like Melrose while Parisians will be jealous of Portlethen’s ‘Oui-fi’.

The campaign launch saw Digby, GoFibre’s gopher mascot, get on his bike and peddle to Cupar to see first-hand how the Fife town’s full fibre is streets ahead of Copenhagen’s. In recent years, huge progress has been made to improve broadband connectivity for communities nestled outside the hustle and bustle of Scotland's and Northern England's big cities.

Boosting rural broadband is vital for powering the engine of local economies, opening up new markets for local businesses, making remote work a breeze, and sparking innovation and growth right across the country. However, whilst some towns are enjoying the benefits, much more needs need to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spring 2024 Connected Nations OfCom report shows that just 35% of rural Scots premises have access to a full fibre connection, highlighting the importance of providers like GoFibre, who are helping to bridge the digital divide and ensure no community is left in the slow lane.

GoFibre's Digby the Gopher mascot showcasing his skills at Cupar skate park thanks to lightning-fast broadband speeds that Copenhagen would consider swapping their bikes for

Neil Conaghan, CEO of GoFibre said: “While our new campaign is having a bit of fun with some very famous cities, it has a serious message too; it's about empowering people and places to realise their full potential.

“Our rural areas can be better connected even than international capitals, and that’s a great thing for everyone – whether you’re running a business, working from home, studying, getting through your admin or even gaming. It’s time we took advantage of the speeds at our fingertips.

“We’re proud to see our cutting-edge technology help smaller towns to outpace some of the world’s leading cities, ensuring that local businesses can compete on a global stage and families can enjoy seamless online experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage anyone not yet signed up to GoFibre to check if you’re eligible – we can’t promise you a cycle and canal network like Copenhagen’s, but our broadband network leaves the Scandis standing!”

GoFibre's Digby the Gopher mascot leaves cyclist in the dust, thanks to the lightning-fast broadband speeds available on GoFibre’s network across towns in Scotland & the North of England

GoFibre has grown from its Borders’ beginning to accelerate its rollout of full fibre broadband throughout Scotland and the north of England, having now connected over 120,000 premises. In autumn 2022, the broadband provider was awarded two multi-million-pound contracts under the UK Government’s Project Gigabit for Durham-Teesdale and North Northumberland.