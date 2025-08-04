Rural families' play hub wins Business Gateway support

Dumfries and Galloway’s first holistic play hub has been making a positive impact on rural families in its first four months, after its founder accessed support from Business Gateway.

Founded by local occupational therapist Kerry Widdowson, Dinkies offers a calm haven for both children and adults to slow down and unwind.

Guided by a “pause and play” philosophy, it provides an alternative to the sometimes chaotic traditional soft play environment, with role play, wooden toys and creative activities carefully designed to support child development by engaging fine motor skills, sensory exploration and speech and language development.

Kerry launched the business after more than a decade working in the NHS, motivated by a desire to create a community play space where wellbeing is nurtured and imagination thrives through a focus on engagement in activity.

Located in Dalbeattie, Dinkies offers more than just a place to play. Alongside its main bookable sessions, the hub includes a cosy cafe with great coffee and healthy food options, a calendar of creative workshops for all ages, and birthday party packages. It’s even dog-friendly, so it’s a spot for the whole family.

Business Gateway supported Kerry during the early stages of her start-up journey, helping her access a £3,000 Enterprise Seed Fund (matched at 50%) through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The funding allowed her to fit out the new premises with essential items, including flooring, specialist play furniture, educational toys and IT equipment, all key to bringing her vision to life.

Kerry Widdowson, Dinkies founder, said: “Dinkies is now entering into its fourth month of running and the support and positive comments we have had so far are amazing. Creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where anyone can engage in activity was my goal and seeing this actually being enjoyed and cherished by others is so rewarding.

"The support and confidence that Business Gateway gave me in the early days has been paramount to me turning my ideas into reality.”

