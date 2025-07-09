Royal honour for Girlguiding volunteer Barrie

Girlguiding volunteers enjoyed a day to remember at a royal garden party hosted by His Majesty King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and HRH The Princess Royal.

Barrie Stewart, who is the district commissioner for Lenzie and the leader of the 2nd Lenzie Brownies, was invited to the prestigious event alongside fellow volunteers from across Dunbartonshire. It was held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Monday 1 July.

The volunteers joined guests from across Scotland who have made outstanding contributions to their communities. Despite some traditional Scottish summer rain, the atmosphere remained joyful as guests mingled in the gardens of the King’s official residence in Scotland.

Barrie said: “It was a real privilege to be invited to the royal garden party. Being there with fellow volunteers and seeing the King, Queen, and Princess Anne made it a truly special occasion.

Arrival: The Princess Royal, King Charles III and Queen Camilla

"Volunteering with Girlguiding is incredibly rewarding, and this experience was a wonderful recognition of the time and energy we all give."

Girlguiding Dunbartonshire supports more than 3,000 girls and young women, giving them a safe space to have fun, make friends and try new things.