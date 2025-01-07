Rosneath Castle Park launches 2025 early booking offer with 20% off

By Mia Dack
Contributor
Published 7th Jan 2025, 14:46 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 15:20 GMT
As we welcome the new year, Rosneath Castle Park in Scotland are thrilled to announce their early booking campaign for 2025. For a limited time, guests can enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on all bookings made directly with the park, available until February 28th 2025.

This special offer applies to new bookings for stays from March 7th 2025, to December 31st 2025, including both rental accommodation and touring holidays. It’s the perfect opportunity to secure your next getaway and make the most of Scotland's breathtaking landscapes.

Nestled in the stunning Scottish Highlands, Rosneath Castle Park offers a wide range of accommodation options and touring pitches, all surrounded by natural beauty and awe-inspiring views. Whether you’re planning a family activity, a romantic retreat, or seeking outdoor adventures, the park is an ideal destination. Guests can enjoy peaceful surroundings with easy access to local attractions, and historic sites.

To book your 2025 break early, visit www.rosneathcastle.co.uk

