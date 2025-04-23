Rooting for the Community - Asda Foundation plants £3k in local orchard

A grassroots group dedicated to enhancing the lives of those in need has been awarded a major grant by Asda’s charity to transform a Dunfermline orchard into an inclusive space for all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Asda Foundation has backed The Knights Templar Goodwill Charity of Scotland (KTGCS) with a donation of £3,000, a sum the group will use to improve wheelchair and pushchair access so more people than ever can enjoy their outdoor community space.

Founded by Armed Forces veterans in 2021, KTGCS works to support people struggling with a range of challenges from mental health issues and poverty to isolation and loneliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding, granted through Asda Dunfermline, has been delivered as part of the Asda Foundation’s Outdoor Community Spaces Fund, which aims to help community groups transform their local areas, enhance access to shared outdoor spaces for marginalised and vulnerable groups and help to combat loneliness.

Katie Banks, Operations Manager, KTGCS, Barbara Inglis, Community Champion, Asda Dunfermline, Gary Stevenson, Chairman, KTGCS

The funding follows feedback from the Community Tracker, an insights survey commissioned by Asda and the Asda Foundation, where more than four in five Asda customers said having access to safe outside spaces makes a positive difference to the mental health of people in their community.

Katie Banks, Operations Manager at Knights Templar Goodwill Charity of Scotland, said: “We applied for this grant from the Asda Foundation to help make our orchard an inclusive and accessible place for everyone. We wanted to create a space where everyone feels welcome, including those with mobility needs, young families, and people who might not usually access green spaces.

“With the funding, we purchased recycled picnic tables, which can accommodate a wheelchair and push chairs. Our charity supports hundreds of people across the local community each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The orchard is open to all and will benefit more than 300 local residents, providing a peaceful, inclusive space to connect, grow food, and take part in activities like composting, fruit harvesting, and community gardening.”

Barbara Inglis, Community Champion, Asda Dunfermline said: “Knights Templar Goodwill Charity of Scotland are a really tremendous group of volunteers who have worked super hard over the last three years to build the charity into the thriving community hub it is today.

“They began by supplying care packs to people in the community experiencing homelessness, and have since grown to provide hot meals, school uniforms, a baby bank and now have started a community orchard and garden, which will be open and inclusive to everyone in the local area.

“It is truly a fantastic project, and I’m incredibly proud to have played a part in the journey. There’s still a way to go before it’s complete, but it will be well worth it and benefit the whole community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Kendal, Communications and Impact advisor, Asda Foundation said: “Our research consistently shows that communities value access to safe and welcoming public spaces. Spending time outdoors has a positive impact on health and wellbeing, and community-driven projects like this help strengthen local connections and foster pride in our surroundings. We are proud to support grassroots initiatives like this one in making a lasting impact.”

Katie Banks from KTGCS added: “A big thanks to Barbara and the Asda Foundation. The impact of the grant is already being felt. There’s been a real sense of excitement and growing community engagement.”

The Asda Foundation announced funding of up to £500,000 earlier this year for grants nationwide through the Outdoor Spaces Fund, with individual awards ranging from £500 to £3,000.

Already the Fund has awarded more than £14,000 to grassroots groups across Northern Ireland. As well as helping community groups transform their local areas, the funding aims to enhance access to shared outdoor spaces for marginalised and vulnerable groups, and combat loneliness.

Since 2022, the Asda Foundation has donated more than £2.5 million to worthy causes.