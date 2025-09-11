Robin Cook Memorial Lecture marks conclusion of first internship in late Foreign Secretary’s name

The event, held at Asia House in London on Tuesday, September 9, was attended by a distinguished audience including former Labour Party Leader Lord Neil Kinnock, who addressed the gathering, and the newly appointed Foreign Secretary, Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP, who delivered the keynote speech as one of her first engagements since moving to the role last week.

The lecture was introduced by Lena Zielinska, a pupil at Broxburn Academy and the first recipient of the Robin Cook Internship. Over the course of her two-week placement this summer, Lena worked in Gregor Poynton’s constituency office in Craigshill, Livingston and at Westminster.

During her time in Parliament, she met with House of Commons officials to learn more about career paths in public service, and held discussions with Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland, Kirsty McNeil MP, at Dover House in Whitehall.

Speaking at the event, Lena shared her reflections on the internship and the legacy of Robin Cook, describing the experience as an invaluable opportunity to learn more about politics and public service.

The Robin Cook Internship was established this year to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the late Foreign Secretary’s death. It is open annually to S5 and S6 pupils across the Livingston constituency and will return in summer 2026.

The audience also included a group of Livingston Constituency Labour Party members and activists, among them former Livingston MP Graeme Morrice and Scottish Labour’s candidate for Almond Valley, Jordan Stokoe, who joined to pay tribute and support the new programme.

Commenting, Gregor Poynton MP, Member of Parliament for Livingston, said:

“Robin Cook was one of the greatest parliamentarians of his generation, a politician of principle, intellect and vision, who left a profound mark on both this constituency and the country. It has been a privilege to honour his memory through this new internship, culminating in the memorial lecture.

"This summer we were proud to welcome Lena Zielinska as the first Robin Cook intern, and she has embodied the values Robin stood for, curiosity, commitment and public service. To see her speak at the memorial lecture, alongside figures such as Neil Kinnock and our new Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, was very special.

"I am grateful to Asia House for hosting us, to all of our speakers, and to colleagues past and present who joined us to reflect on Robin’s life and legacy. This has been a fitting way to mark the anniversary and, just as importantly, to inspire a new generation to carry forward the ideals he championed.”

Lena Zielinska, the first Robin Cook Intern, said:“It was a real privilege to speak at the Robin Cook Memorial Lecture and to share my experiences from the internship. I’ve really enjoyed my time working with Gregor’s team both in Livingston and Westminster, the opportunities and connections it has provided have been incredible.

"I’m delighted to hear the internship will run again next year, and I’d encourage any young person interested in public service to apply for the 2026 programme.”

