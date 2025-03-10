Retired Scottish dad camps out in remote hide to fulfil lifelong dream of photographing brown bears in the wild

A retired Scottish sales manager who has had a lifelong passion for wildlife photography camped out in a remote hide to fulfil his dream of getting up close and personal with a brown bear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodger Shearer, 69, from Carnbroe, got his passion for nature from his father, and the pair would marvel over documentaries of animals in the wild when he was a child.

Taking up wildlife photography, Rodger became the vice president of the Motherwell Camera Club, and it was at a meeting that he met award-winning photographer Paul McDougall, who spoke about going into the wilds of Finland to photograph brown bears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodger said: "I have always loved wildlife, and photographing nature, but when I heard about Paul's trip to see the brown bears I signed up on the spot.

One of Rodgers atmospheric images, taken on the photographic trip with Paul McDougall - Animal News Agency

"The trip is split into two parts with Paul as your guide, and you spend from around 4.30 in the afternoon until 7am the next morning in a small hide, which has a small toilet and bunk bed. What you get to see is amazing. At one point there was a thunderstorm in the swamp area and all the bears were out, with the lightning ahead and the bears so close to me in the swamp I have never felt so alive.

"The trip is wonderful because you visit different locations, so you get different backdrops for your photographs and the bears that live in those habitats.

"In one of my photographs you can see the bears in a beautiful reflection on the water, and in another a baby bear and mother were only about 12 feet from me. The baby in the picture is looking right at me and sticking out its tongue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the adventure Rodger has become firm friends with Paul, who runs his own businesses taking amateur and experienced photographers on tours, where they get hands-on tutorials as well as amazing subjects for their photos.

Rodger with his daughter, who also shares his passion for wildlife - Animal News Agency

And the adventures have taken Rodger to a very special place, the Masai Mara, where he was able to stand on the very same spot that he and his dad had watched on their TV all those years before.

He said: "We only had three channels on our TV, but we used to love wildlife, this was in the 60s and 70s so it was like a different world to see these animals. Now I have stood in the very same place where me and my dad watched the wildebeest charge on our TV set. He has passed away now, so it was a lovely thing to do.

"I'm lucky because I have been able to pass on my love of wildlife to my daughter Laura, and she currently works as a seabird scientist."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year Rodger will celebrate his 70th birthday, and when thinking about what to do to mark the landmark event there was only one option for him.

One of Rodger's amazing photographs - Animal News Agency

He added: "I'm going with Paul on another photographic trip to Sri Lanka, to hopefully see leopards, Indian elephants, colourful birds and the sloth bear. I can't put it into words how much I love doing this, so there was only one way to celebrate."

Paul McDougal, 45, from Blantyre, Scotland who leads the trips, said: "It is wonderful to hear how much Rodger has enjoyed my trips.

"On my tours it is really important to me that all clients leave with a portfolio of different images, different generations of animals in different beautiful backdrops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Finland trip is always a thrilling adventure for everyone involved, and I love to see the reactions from people when they see the bears for the first time, I only take small groups so that everyone gets hands-on tuition when they need it."