Retired Lanarkshire quality surveyor travels to wilds of Finland on photographic adventure

For retired Lanarkshire quantity surveyor Mike Farrance, photography has always been a passion, but a recent adventure to Finland’s wilds took his love of the craft to thrilling new heights.

At 65 years-old, Mike, who is a member of Hamilton Camera Club, embarked on a photographic tour of Finland with expert guide Paul McDougall, where he had the rare opportunity to photograph brown bears in their natural habitat.

"I had seen stunning pictures from previous Finland bear trips, and I was eager to get some amazing shots myself," Mike said, recalling his excitement as he set out on the journey. "The idea of photographing bears in the wild was enough to get me going."

The experience, however, far exceeded his expectations. Under McDougall’s expert guidance, Mike found himself in close proximity to the magnificent creatures, capturing breathtaking images of these powerful animals in their natural environment. “The bears were so close I had to switch to a shorter lens to capture them properly. We were only meters away,” he says, still in awe of the intimate moments he shared with the animals.

One of Mike's amazing brown bear images - Animal News Agency

The magic began the very first evening of the trip. Farrance and his group had just arrived in the forest when they encountered two huge bears crossing their path. “That was some introduction to the wild," Farrance recalls, "It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

Throughout the trip, McDougall, a seasoned wildlife photographer and guide, led the group to multiple bear sightings, ensuring they had the chance to photograph dozens of bears during their time in Finland. "Paul knew exactly where to find them," Farrance notes. "His knowledge of the area was invaluable."

Among the countless shots Farrance took during the trip—an impressive 8,000 in total—one stands out above the rest. "There’s one image I’ll always remember: a mature bear looking straight into my lens. It was the perfect moment, and the bear completely filled the frame," he explains, still reliving the magic of that perfect shot. "It was incredible to be able to capture such a powerful animal at such close range."

But the adventure didn’t end with the bears. Farrance also had the rare opportunity to photograph bear cubs, which proved to be just as exhilarating. “The cubs were so much fun to watch. They’re small but incredibly fast, darting up trees in the blink of an eye. It was a challenge to capture them in motion, but it was worth every second.”

Mike traveled to the wilds of Finland with guide Paul McDougall to capture these stunning shots - Animal News Agency

Each evening after dinner, the group would set off into the wild to continue their photography adventure, often staying out all night to catch the best shots. “It was truly magical,” Mike reflected. “There’s something so special about being out there in the middle of the night, waiting for the next big moment.”

For anyone with a love of wildlife and photography, McDougall’s Finland bear tour offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience. With his expertise and knowledge of the region, McDougall provides participants like Mike with the chance to capture wild beauty in ways few photographers ever will.

Paul McDougal, 45, from Blantyre, Scotland who leads the trips, said: "I am so pleased to hear that Mike enjoyed the experience so much.

"On my tours it is really important to me that all clients leave with a portfolio of different images, different generations of animals in different beautiful backdrops.

Mike Farrance is a keen photographer - Animal News Agency

"The Finland trip is always a thrilling adventure for everyone involved, and I love to see the reactions from people when they see the bears for the first time, I only take small groups so that everyone gets hands-on tuition when they need it."