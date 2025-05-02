Retired Bridge of Allan policeman to pedal 2,500 miles in aid of children’s charity

Johnny Dreczkowski, an extreme athlete and ‘serial fundraiser’, is making the two-wheel journey from Stirling Castle to Marrakech this summer in aid of the Eilidh Brown Respite Home, a countryside haven in Stirling where children with cancer and their families can take a much-needed break.

The route will see Johnny travel through seven countries in just six weeks, navigating his way from Scotland to England, through the Netherlands, Belgium, France, across the Pyrenees mountains at the Col Du Portelait mountain pass and down into Spain, through Zaragoza and Madrid, before crossing to Tangiers in Morocco.

From there he will pedal south to Casablanca, then on towards the Atlas Mountains, hopefully arriving at the Koutoubia mosque, in Marrakesh, around the middle of June.

Mr Dreczkowski will even celebrate his 57th birthday on 15th May whilst cycling through the Bergerac region of France.

The Meadowpark in Bridge and Allan and award-winning Scottish craft brewery, Cold Town Beer, are sponsoring Mr Dreczkowski on his latest charity cycle ride and his cycling kit. Both businesses have collaborated with and supported him on previous fundraisers in recent years.

Commenting on ‘The Rock To Morocco’ fundraising journey, Mr Dreczkowski said:

“Every mile I ride will be powered by people’s generosity and our joint belief in supporting this amazing local charity that helps children with cancer and their families.

“The Eilidh Brown Respite Home provides much-needed support and a safe haven for families dealing with the unimaginable. They offer a space of comfort and care, and I want to help ensure that, with annual costs of around £50,000, they can continue their unbelievable work.

“People can sponsor my ride to directly support the Eilidh Brown Respite Home and the incredible families they assist.”

The custom-built respite home, which opened in 2023, was set up by the parents of local girl Eilidh Brown, who tragically died from a rare germ cell cancer just days before her 16th birthday in 2010. It was one of her dying wishes to create such a sanctuary, a place where youngsters and their loved ones could be together and enjoy some peace and tranquillity.

Mr Dreczkowski has been raising funds for the Eilidh Brown Memorial Fund, the charity behind the house, for the past 10 years. His wife, Ally Croll, is the architect who designed the bespoke building.

He has already single-handedly raised more than £100,000 over that time, helping to bring the project to fruition. The former policeman hopes his latest endeavour will raise awareness and help cover the running costs of the home, which amount to at least £50,000 a year. More than £14,000 has already been pledged, smashing the original £10,000 target. Now he’s hoping to bring in as much as £20,000 or more.

In preparation for the journey, he has been training for up to eight hours a day, including cycling, weights, yoga and other exercise, to make sure he is “battle-hardened” enough for the trip.

When he returns to Scotland later in the summer, there is a further fundraising event planned at The Meadowpark Bar and Kitchen on Kenilworth Road in Bridge of Allan on Saturday 14th June. The full-day music festival ‘The Rock to Morrocco’ will be staged from 12pm to 10pm. The event is also being supported by Cold Town Beer and John Pryde Music, with all proceeds going to the Eilidh Brown Respite Home.

Euan Bain from The Meadowpark and Cold Town Beer has welcomed Mr Dreczkowski’s latest endeavour and wished him well on his journey. He said:

“We have an ongoing relationship with Johnny and are delighted to support his latest fundraising campaign. The journey will be a tough one, covering 2,500 miles in all sorts of terrain and weather, but he has put in an enormous amount of training and preparation for this epic ride.

“The Eilidh Brown Memorial Fund is a local charity close to all of our hearts and we are glad to be able to help support their wonderful respite home, which provides much-needed breaks for children and families facing tough journeys of their own.”

Johnny Dreczkowski is covering all of his own expenses on the journey, with every penny of donations going to the Eilidh Brown Respite Home. People can sponsor him via his JustGiving page justgiving.com/page/therocktomorocco

The Rock to Morocco Music Festival will take place at The Meadowpark Bar and Kitchen Summer Marquee, 56 Kenilworth Road, Bridge of Allan, on Saturday 14th June. Get ready for a day filled with amazing live music, the best DJ's, great cocktails, delicious food, and summer vibes with all proceeds in aid of The Eilidh Brown Respite Home. Tickets are available at Eventbrite, priced at £20 per person.

For more information on the Eilidh Brown Memorial Fund, go to eilidhbrown.co.uk

The Meadowpark is part of the Edinburgh-based Signature Group, a leading Scottish hospitality company made up of more than 20 bars, restaurants, hotels and a brewery.

About Johnny Dreczkowski

Known as JD, the 56-year-old was Head of Counter Terrorism and Covert Specialist Training at Police Scotland until he retired three years ago.

He has been raising cash for good causes for the past 26 years, with other recipients including the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Stirling Royal Infirmary, Sports Leader’s UK, Help The Heroes (Cateran Yomp and Tough Mudder) and Strathcarron Hospice.

He is no stranger to tests of endurance, having undertaken numerous challenges over the past few years, covering thousands of miles on foot, running and walking, by bike and even swimming.

He has walked the West Highland Way three times, run the London Marathon, competed in a Half Iron Man contest and completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, scaling the UK’s highest summits in 24 hours.

Cycling challenges include pedalling the North Coast 500 route; from Land’s End to John o’ Groats; all round the UK and Ireland; and last year, also for the Eilidh Brown House, a 1,400-mile solo trip from Stirling Castle to the Colosseum in Rome.

