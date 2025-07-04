Residents at Wallyford care home enjoy visit from MP
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Douglas Alexander, and chatting to him about what life is like at Drummohr Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Wallyford community.
MP Douglas Alexander enjoyed a tour round the 60 bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the hair salon, hobby room, kitchenette, sensory room, quiet room, lounge, ensuite bedrooms and gardens.
Priscillah Musenga, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Drummohr Care Home, commented:
“We were delighted to welcome MP Douglas Alexander to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.
“MP Douglas Alexander was delighted to hear about our home community connection and was made aware about the HC-One 5C’s framework which enables us to show up in a way that best supports our purpose and ensures that those in our care community live their best lives within the community.”
MP for Lothian East, Douglas Alexander, said:
“I welcomed the opportunity to visit Drummohr Care Home and meet with Priscillah and members of her team for an update on their work. It’s an important local facility and the staff I met emphasised how dedicated they are to the care and wellbeing of their residents.
“The team are also working hard to enhance the home’s connections with the local community. I’m grateful for their time and thank all the staff for their commitment to caring for older people in our community.”
