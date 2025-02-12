Residents at Stirling care home enjoy MP visit
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Chris Kane and chatting to him about what life is like at Annfield House Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Stirling community.
MP Chris Kane enjoyed a tour round the 50 bedded nursing care home, including the hair salon, nail bar, lounge, garden, and ensuite bedrooms.
Denise Fowler, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Annfield House Care Home, said:
“We were delighted to welcome MP Chris Kane to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
Chris Kane, Member of Parliament for Stirling and Strathallan, commented:
“I was delighted to be able to visit residents and staff at Annfield House Care Home to hear about their issues and concerns. I understand many residents would not be able to meet with me otherwise, so I was glad for this opportunity to speak to them.”
