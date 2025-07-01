Residents at Paisley care home enjoy visit from MSP

HC-One Scotland’s Kyle Court Care Home in Paisley, Renfrewshire, was visited on Friday 27th June by MSP for Renfrewshire North and West & Minister for Children, Young People and The Promise, Natalie Don-Innes.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting their MSP, Natalie Don-Innes, and chatting to her about what life is like at Kyle Court Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Paisley community.

MSP Natalie Don-Innes enjoyed a tour round the 60 bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the hair salon, nail bar, hobby room, kitchenette, memory room, pub, quiet room, sensory garden, lounge, ensuite and premier bedrooms and landscaped gardens.

Annmarie Speirs, Care Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Kyle Court Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome MSP Natalie Don-Innes to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

MSP for Renfrewshire North and West & Minister for Children, Young People and The Promise, Natalie Don-Innes and Annmarie Speirs, Care Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Kyle Court Care Home

MSP for Renfrewshire North and West & Minister for Children, Young People and The Promise, Natalie Don-Innes, said: “I was delighted to visit Kyle Court Care Home again as part of Care Home Open Week 2025.

“From the moment I walked in, it was clear just how much care and attention goes into everything the staff do. Annmarie, the Care Home Manager, leads a fantastic team who are clearly passionate about creating a welcoming and safe environment where residents feel at home. Their commitment to not only supporting residents, but also building strong relationships with their families and loved ones was evident throughout the visit.

“I particularly enjoyed hearing about the wide variety of activities available to residents – from mindfulness sessions and dancing, to arts and crafts, and even day trips on the minibus. There truly is something for everyone, and it’s wonderful to see such a person-centred approach being embraced.

“Social care workers are the backbone of our communities, playing an essential role in supporting older people with compassion and dignity. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the staff at Kyle Court, and to all carers across Renfrewshire, for their hard work, dedication and kindness.”