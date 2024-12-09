Residents at Maryhill care home enjoy MSP visit
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting MSP Bob Doris and chatting to him about what life is like at Wyndford Locks Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Maryhill community.
Bob enjoyed a tour round the 120-bed nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the hair salon, hobby room, lounge, ensuite bedrooms and landscaped gardens.
Danielle Cunningham, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Wyndford Locks Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome MSP Bob Doris to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
Bob Doris, MSP for Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, stated: “I was pleased to meet staff and residents at Wyndford Locks Care Home today. Thank you to everyone who took the time to chat. I very much appreciate the dedication of staff in Scotland’s care sector and their efforts to do all they can to provide a safe, homely and caring environment.
“It was particularly interesting to hear of the ambition to further develop their community café for the wider Maryhill community. I look forward to working with Wyndford Locks on that project.”