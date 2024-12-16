Residents at Hamilton care home enjoy MP visit
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Imogen Walker and chatting to her about what life is like at Douglas View Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Hamilton community.
MP Imogen Walker enjoyed a tour round the 100 bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the hair salon, cinema, café, lounge, sensory room, pub, ensuite bedrooms and gardens.
Charlene Curtis, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Douglas View Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome MP Imogen Walker to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”