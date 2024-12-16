Residents at Hamilton care home enjoy MP visit

HC-One Scotland’s Douglas View Care Home in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, was visited on Friday, December 13 by MP for Hamilton and Clyde Valley, Imogen Walker.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Imogen Walker and chatting to her about what life is like at Douglas View Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Hamilton community.

MP Imogen Walker enjoyed a tour round the 100 bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the hair salon, cinema, café, lounge, sensory room, pub, ensuite bedrooms and gardens.

