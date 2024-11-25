Residents at Glasgow care home enjoy MSP visit for UK Parliament Week

HC-One Scotland’s Greenfield Park Care Home in Carntyne, Glasgow, was visited on Friday, November 22 by Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Glasgow Provan and Minister for Public Finance, Ivan McKee during UK Parliament Week.

UK Parliament Week, which took place from November 18 to 24, 2024. aims to spread the word about what Parliament is and the roles of local dignitaries, what Parliament and local dignitaries do, and how individuals can get involved, act and make an impact on the issues they care about.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting MSP Ivan McKee and spoke to him about like at Greenfield Park Care Home – which is an integral part of the Carntyne community.

The MSP for Glasgow Provan enjoyed a tour around the 110-bedded care home, which provides nursing, nursing dementia, young physically disabled and acquired brain injury care services, including the cinema, hobby room, pub, café, en-suite bedrooms and landscaped gardens.

In addition to welcoming their local politician, residents and colleagues have enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities for UK Parliament Week which were enjoyed by all. This included taking part in online Q&A sessions, quizzes and lively debates; debating issues and holding votes; creating petitions; holding themed assemblies and council elections; baking and crafting.

Adelle Bryant, HC-One Scotland’s Greenfield Park Care Home Manager, commented: “We were delighted to welcome MSP Ivan McKee to our home during UK Parliament Week. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”