Residents at Falkirk care home enjoy visit from MP

HC-One Scotland’s Kinnaird Manor Care Home in Camelon, Falkirk, Stirlingshire, was visited on Tuesday, August 12 by MP for Falkirk, Euan Stainbank.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Euan Stainbank, and chatting to him about what life is like at Kinnaird Manor Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Camelon community.

MP Euan Stainbank enjoyed having lunch at the home with the residents whilst engaging in conversation with them.

Mr Stainbank enjoyed a tour round the 57-bed nursing dementia care home, including the café, hair salon, nail bar, tearoom, quiet room, sensory room, lounge, ensuite and premier bedrooms and gardens.

MP for Falkirk, Euan Stainbank at HC-One Scotland’s Kinnaird Manor Care Home speaking to residents

Carol Quinn, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Kinnaird Manor Care Home, commented

“We were delighted to welcome MP Euan Stainbank to our home. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the visit, and it created a wonderful atmosphere of connection and conversation.

“Residents, their families, and our colleagues had the opportunity to speak with MP Euan Stainbank about the issues that matter most to them, from social care funding to community engagement and support for older people.

“It was encouraging to see such genuine interest from our local MP, and we truly value the chance to have our voices heard and to work together toward positive change.”

MP for Falkirk, Euan Stainbank at HC-One Scotland’s Kinnaird Manor Care Home speaking to resident

Mr Stainbank, stated: “It was a pleasure to be invited to visit Kinnaird Manor Care Home. The work of social care nurses and staff is exemplary within the community, and I commend them on their recent ‘Excellent’ evaluation following inspection.