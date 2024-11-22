Residents at Falkirk care home enjoy MP visit for UK Parliament Week

HC-One Scotland’s Barleystone Care Home, in Falkirk, Stirlingshire, was visited on Friday, November 22, 2024, by Member of Parliament (MP) for Falkirk, Euan Stainbank.

UK Parliament Week, which takes place from November 18 to 24, 2024. which aims to spread the word about what Parliament is and the roles of local dignitaries, what Parliament and local dignitaries do, and how individuals can get involved, act and make an impact on the issues they care about.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting Euan Stainbank and spoke to him about like at Barleystone Care Home – which is an integral part of the Falkirk community.

The MP for Falkirk met Sheila Murray, Area Director; Regional Senior Nurse, Jane McKendrick and Victoria Cameron, Home Manager who spoke to Euan about the home’s local authority and health care partnerships.

MP Euan Stainbank with staff and residents at Barleystone Care Home

They spoke about Barleystone’s success in a project to reduce the use of anti-psychotic medications and the homes links with their local schools. They also talked about Barleystone’s latest projects, including Project Sleigh where the home is working with Westquarter Wing on their toy donation appeal to ensure children in their community who may not be receiving anything for Christmas benefit from the campaign.

The MP for Falkirk enjoyed a tour around the 60-bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the hairdressing salon, dining room, lounge, bedrooms and gardens. The MP for Falkirk enjoyed a cup of tea and some freshly baked scones with residents.

In addition to welcoming their local politician, residents and colleagues have enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities for UK Parliament Week which were enjoyed by all. This included taking part in online Q&A sessions, quizzes and lively debates; debating issues and holding votes; creating petitions; holding themed assemblies and council elections; baking and crafting.

Victoria Cameron, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Barleystone Care Home, commented:

MP Euan Stainbank with staff at Barleystone Care Home

“We were delighted to welcome MP Euan Stainbank to our home during UK Parliament Week. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Falkirk’s MP, Euan Stainbank, stated:

“It was a pleasure to visit Barleystone Care Home in Westquarter today to hear about their work and the serious challenges the social care sector faces.