Residents at East Whitburn care home enjoy MSP visit
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting Ms Hyslop and chatting to her about what life is like at Redmill Care Home – which is an integral part of the local East Whitburn community.
Ms Hyslop enjoyed learning about how Redmill involves the local community in activities with residents and how the variety of activities cater to all resident’s needs.
She enjoyed a tour round the 68-bed nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the hair salon, café, lounge, sensory garden, and ensuite bedrooms.
Joanne Cunningham, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome MSP Fiona Hyslop to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
