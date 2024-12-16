Residents at Broughty Ferry care home enjoy MP visit

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 15:56 BST
HC-One Scotland’s Balcarres Care Home in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, was visited on Friday, December 13 by MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, Stephen Gethins.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Stephen Gethins and chatting to him about what life is like at Balcarres Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Broughty Ferry community.

MP Stephen Gethins enjoyed a tour round the 35 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, hobby room, café, lounge, ensuite bedrooms and sensory garden.

Mimi Popa, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Balcarres Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome MP Stephen Gethins to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, Stephen Gethins with the team at HC-One Scotland’s Balcarres Care Home

MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, Stephen Gethins, stated: “It was great to visit Balcarres Care Home in Broughty Ferry. I thoroughly enjoyed chatting to residents and staff while they took part in some Christmas festivities and am grateful to HC One staff for arranging the visit.”

