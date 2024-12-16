Residents at Broughty Ferry care home enjoy MP visit
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Stephen Gethins and chatting to him about what life is like at Balcarres Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Broughty Ferry community.
MP Stephen Gethins enjoyed a tour round the 35 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, hobby room, café, lounge, ensuite bedrooms and sensory garden.
Mimi Popa, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Balcarres Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome MP Stephen Gethins to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, Stephen Gethins, stated: “It was great to visit Balcarres Care Home in Broughty Ferry. I thoroughly enjoyed chatting to residents and staff while they took part in some Christmas festivities and am grateful to HC One staff for arranging the visit.”