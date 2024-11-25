Residents at Ayr care home enjoy MSP visit for UK Parliament Week

HC-One Scotland’s Claremont Care Home, in Whitletts, Ayr, Ayrshire, was visited on Friday, November 22, by Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Ayr and Minister for Victims and Community Safety, Siobhian Brown during UK Parliament Week.

UK Parliament Week, which takes place from November 18 to 24, 2024, aims to spread the word about what Parliament is and the roles of local dignitaries, what Parliament and local dignitaries do, and how individuals can get involved, act and make an impact on the issues they care about.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting MSP Siobhian Brown and chatting to her about what life is like at Claremont Care Home – which is an integral part of the Ayr community.

MSP Siobhian Brown received a tour around the 80-bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the cinema, hair salon, en-suite bedrooms and communal areas.

In addition to welcoming their local politician, residents and colleagues have enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities for UK Parliament Week. Activities included an online Q&A sessions, quizzes and lively debates; debating issues and holding votes; creating petitions; holding themed assemblies and council elections; baking and crafting.

Catherine Potts, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Claremont Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MSP Siobhian Brown to our home during UK Parliament Week. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Siobhian Brown, Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Ayr, stated:

“Visiting Claremont Care Home today was a heartwarming reminder of the vital role care homes play in supporting the elderly within our community. The extensive refurbishment has transformed this facility into a space that truly feels like home, where residents can enjoy a comfortable, nurturing environment.