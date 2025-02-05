Nearly half of women say they want to improve their health and wellbeing …but a quarter don’t know how to boost their immune system.

That’s according to a new survey commissioned by Ocean Spray® which questioned more than 2,000 adults across the UK about their health and wellbeing aspirations.

The research indicates that it’s clear that women especially are keen to make sure their health and wellness goals made iat the start of the year, last the course and become part of daily life.

Key findings of the survey include:

With the recent wave of illnesses (including flu, covid, RSV and Norovirus) sweeping the UK this winter, it’s not surprising that many women are concerned about their health.

44% of women are looking to enhance their general wellness and 43% want to improve their diet. Women aged 25-44 are most likely to want to enhance their overall wellness and improve their diet than any other age group.

Similar numbers of women planned to increase their daily exercise levels (42%), get outside more (41%), make sure they get enough sleep (41%) and improve their long-term health (39%).

And a quarter of women (24%) want to make a conscious effort to consume more vitamins and supplements to boost their immunity. Meanwhile, only half this number (12%) of over 65s planned to do so.

Furthermore, according to the research, the biggest single action women planned to take is to go for a daily walk, with more than half (56%) of respondents to the Ocean Spray Survey planning to do so.

A similar number of women (55%) aim to eat more fruit and vegetables in the year ahead, with around a quarter (24%) choosing to drink a healthy glass of fruit juice daily.

Among 25-34 year olds the figure was much higher, with two out of five women (39%) opting for a daily glass of fruit juice.

More than a third of 25-44 year old women are also planning to boost their daily Vitamin C or Vitamin D intake.

Nearly half (43%) report feeling tired, almost a third (30%) are concerned about feeling rundown. and (23%) are concerned about getting ill, with the figure much higher in younger women.

However, whilst some women had a clear plan of action to give themselves a winter health boost, others didn't know what they can do to help their immune system:

More than a third (37%) plan to exercise more to get physically fitter to boost their immunity, a similar number (33%) will take more vitamins or improve their diet (32%) anda quarter (24%) want to boost their immune system but aren’t sure what to do, with the figure much higher among 18-34 year old women (32.5%).

Commenting on the survey findings, Jo Dickinson from Ocean Spray says: “It’s clear from the survey that women are more mindful than ever about personal health and wellbeing and want to make positive steps towards improving their lives for the better, and not just straight after the peak January resolution period.

