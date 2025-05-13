Renewables developer powers over 145,000 Homes with Scottish wind

Wind farms able to power city twice the size of Aberdeen

The growing portfolio of Scottish onshore wind farms owned and operated by renewable energy firm OnPath Energy produced enough electricity last year to meet the annual power needs of more than 145,000 homes - or a city more than twice the size of Aberdeen.

Over 422,000 MWh of electricity was generated by OnPath’s Scottish wind farms during the 12 months to the end of 2024 – and by doing so, they displaced the equivalent annual carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity supply network of over 58,500 petrol cars.

The 26-turbine Kype Muir Wind Farm near Strathaven in South Lanarkshire led the way by generating more than 190,000 MWh, with the 15-turbine Middle Muir Wind Farm producing just under 96,000 MWh.

Richard Dunkley, CEO at OnPath Energy

The seven-turbine Pates Hill Wind Farm in West Lothian, which OnPath Energy acquired in January this year, generated 33,400 MWh of green energy in 2024, while the 15-turbine Kype Muir Wind Farm Extension produced 101,800 MWh last year before OnPath’s sale of its shares in the project to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat LLP last October.

As part of the company’s OnPath Together development approach, its Scottish wind farms also delivered combined revenues of almost £613,000 during 2024 to their respective community benefits funds, which provide financial support for projects being undertaken by groups and good causes in their surrounding communities.

OnPath Energy, which has its Scottish office in Hamilton, is continuing to invest heavily in Scotland and recently secured planning permission for its first battery energy storage project, the Pond Flexible Energy Park near Bathgate in West Lothian.

It is scheduled to begin construction work on the Mill Rig Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire in the coming months, while it is expecting to start building the Lethans and Lethans Extension Wind Farms near New Cumnock in East Ayrshire within the next eighteen months, and is currently working towards securing planning permission for the proposed Bodinglee Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire.

Kype Muir Wind Farm

Owned by Brookfield Asset Management, which manages the world’s largest fund series dedicated to accelerating the transition to net zero, OnPath Energy is already one of the UK onshore renewable energy sector’s leading owner/operators and is aiming to invest around one billion pounds in clean energy projects across the UK over the next five years.

Richard Dunkley, CEO at OnPath Energy, says: “OnPath has ambitious plans to make further capital investment in high-quality renewable energy infrastructure, both in Scotland and across the UK, and is continuing to grow in terms of our diversity of projects and technologies.

“Our commitment to delivering substantial amounts of funding for community improvement projects remains as strong as ever, with the dedication and creativity of the many groups we support every year always being hugely impressive, and we are also working to bring communities with us on the energy transition by creating industry-leading shared ownership commitments.

“We are now working towards increasing the contribution that we can make towards the UK achieving its clean power and Net Zero ambitions in order to amplify the difference we can make to a net zero future for the UK.”