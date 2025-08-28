Rapidly expanding village to gain first dental practice

A new dental clinic is set to bring high quality oral care to residents in and around one of Scotland’s fastest growing villages.

Opening later this year, Advanced Dentistry Winchburgh marks the latest development from family founded Scottish Dental Care, introducing a state-of-the-art, five surgery facility designed with patient care and comfort at its core.

The purpose-built facility represents a significant investment into the fast-growing village and is located within the masterplan development that is transforming Winchburgh into a significant commuter town. The wider development includes the creation of more than 3,800 new homes, an 85-acre park, new M9 junction and a marina linked to the Union Canal.

Dr Philip Friel, Co-founder and Director of Dentistry at Scottish Dental Care is delighted to confirm that the area will now benefit from high quality dental care.

Dr Friel said: “Winchburgh is growing rapidly, and we recognised a clear need for local access to high-quality dental care. Our new Advanced Dentistry clinic gives us an opportunity to bring modern, digitally-led dentistry to a community that until now has had to travel for many of these services.

“Our aim has been to create a practice that feels calm, welcoming and patient focussed, while also being equipped with everything our clinicians need to provide exceptional care in a safe and comfortable environment. From the refined and eco-friendly furnishings in the patient lounge to the five brand-new surgeries, every detail has been carefully considered with the patient in mind.

“We’re building a team that can deliver comprehensive, personalised oral care – from general and cosmetic dentistry to the full range of dental implant, restorative treatments and hygiene therapy – all supported by the very latest technology. This is a strong step forward not just for patients in Winchburgh, but also a reflection of our continued investment in our network of practices across the region.”

Build out of the clinic is now underway and follows the £1.5M investment in the transformation of three of Scottish Dental Care’s East Coast practices.

Advanced Dentistry Winchburgh will welcome private and dental plan patients, with a limited number of spaces available for children and family members under the age of 26 to receive treatment under NHS services.

Scottish Dental Care CEO, Lynn Hood, said: “Winchburgh is a great example of how we’re continuing to grow in a way that balances quality care with patient aspirations. It offers an incredible opportunity, not just for patients, but for dentists, hygienists, and support staff looking to join a forward-thinking, quality-led environment.

“Clinicians working here will benefit from a strong support network and access to the best equipment, training, and career development. This isn’t just a new clinic – it’s a statement of how we feel dentistry should evolve to meet modern expectations.”

While other operators in the sector are consolidating, Scottish Dental Care is actively investing and sustainably expanding, maintaining the unique character of its individual practices while introducing innovative technology and supporting team development.

Scottish Dental Care has established a reputation for refurbishing to the highest standards, equipping its practices with state-of-the-art digital technologies, ensuring that patients and practitioners benefit from the latest advancements in dental care.

Within the group, its Advanced Dentistry brand represents a centre of excellence for sophisticated treatments, including, restorative, implant and cosmetic dentistry and facial aesthetics.

The organisation also prides itself on offering industry-leading training and remuneration packages for its dental professionals, ensuring its practices attract and retain top talent.

With an expanding portfolio of 23 clinics and a strong commitment to exceptional patient care, Scottish Dental Care continues to shape the future of dentistry in Scotland, preserving the heritage and values of the practices it acquires while bringing innovation and investment to benefit both patients and clinicians.

Prospective patients are now able to pre-register their interest by completing a form at: www.advanceddentistryscotland.com/winchburgh