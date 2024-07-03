Quick-Thinking Nursing Student Saves Life at Ayr Train Station

A nursing student from the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) is being hailed as a hero after her quick actions saved an elderly man's life following a severe accident at Ayr Train Station on the evening of Monday 1 July.

Sarah Randall, 22 from Barrhead was returning from a trip to Belfast with her boyfriend and was waiting at the station when she saw an elderly man in pain on the middle platform and went to check on him. She discovered that he had sustained a severe open fracture from a fall, with both the tibia and fibula bones protruding through the skin, causing significant blood loss from severed vessels.

Using techniques she had learned just weeks before on her course at UWS, Sarah swiftly removed a dress from her bag and fashioned it into a makeshift tourniquet and bandage to control the bleeding and stabilise the injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon the arrival of the paramedics, Sarah continued to play a crucial role in the patient's care. Together, they realigned the patient's leg, applied a pressure bandage, and safely moved him onto a trolley for transport to the hospital.

UWS Paisley Campus

Speaking of the importance of Sarah’s quick thinking, Andrew Girvan from the Scottish Ambulance Service who arrived at the scene said: "Sarah's actions at the scene were above and beyond what is expected of a student.

“Her quick thinking and medical knowledge undoubtedly contributed to saving this man's life. I am deeply grateful for her assistance and confident that she will make an outstanding nurse."

Sarah is currently studying on the Extended Placement Learning Experience (EPLE) module over the summer as she is entering directly into second year of the BSc Adult Nursing programme.

This placement module is designed to provide students with the opportunity to achieve the correct number of hours and experience in clinical placement to gain entry into second year of the programme. This approach ensures that our students are well-equipped with the necessary skills and confidence to excel in their future roles.

Reflecting on the incident, Sarah said: "I did what I hope any nurse in training would do in that situation.

“I was just in the right place at the right time and I'm just glad I could help, and that the gentleman is receiving the care he needs.

“This experience has definitely reinforced my passion for nursing and my desire to make a positive impact in people's lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Edgar, Dean of the School of Health and Life Sciences at UWS remarked, "Sarah is a shining example of the values and skills we strive to instil in our Nursing students.

“Her quick thinking and even faster actions are a testament to the high quality of our Nursing programme and the incredible potential of our students.

“Sarah acted in a highly professional manner, was calm under pressure and displayed excellent team-working skills. To be able to effectively apply her knowledge to practice and manage this experience whilst still a student is outstanding.