Queen Margaret University named Higher Education Institute of the Year at Herald Awards 2025

Queen Margaret University (QMU), Edinburgh has been crowned Higher Education Institute of the Year at the prestigious Herald Higher Education Awards 2025, held in Glasgow on 29th May 2025. Coming in QMU’s 150th anniversary year, this accolade celebrates the institution’s enduring commitment to academic excellence, community engagement, inclusion, innovation and student support.

The university impressed judges with its outstanding achievements across multiple categories, securing wins for ‘Outstanding Contribution from a Staff Member’ - honouring podiatry lecturer Evelyn Weir for her decades-long service to Scotland’s homeless community - and ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community’ for its pioneering Wooden Spoon Frame Running Equipment Hub, the first of its kind in Scotland.

QMU was also shortlisted in four additional categories, reflecting the University’s innovative approach to education, inclusivity, and public service. The judging panel praised in particular the University’s holistic impact.

Queen Margaret University’s Principal, Sir Paul Grice, said: “We are over the moon to be awarded Higher Education Institute of the Year – particularly in the year that we celebrate our 150th anniversary. This accolade is a testament to the passion and dedication of our staff, students, and partners, and reflects our mission to make a real difference in the world, enabling people and communities to flourish.”

Evelyn Weir wins Outstanding Contribution from a Staff Member

Sir Paul continued: “It was particularly pleasing to see Evelyn Weir, Senior Lecturer in Podiatry, recognised for her outstanding contribution. Evelyn has dedicated 30 years of her life to supporting the homeless community and has encouraged our students and graduates to work alongside her in the running of specialist foot clinics for people living on the streets. She is also a staff member who goes “above and beyond” - particularly for our care experienced students. She has never wavered in her personalised support of students – providing the extra care, encouragement and financial guidance required to ensure students have a transformative university experience, reaching their potential during their time at QMU and beyond graduation. She epitomises the values of QMU in her education and support of students, and in her drive to be a force for good within the university, the wider community and the podiatry profession.”

QMUs pioneering role in advancing Frame Running for disabled athletes was formally recognised with the Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community Award. Frame Running, a sport that utilises specially designed three-wheeled frames, empowers individuals with limited or no walking ability to experience the freedom of independent movement.

The Wooden Spoon Frame Running Equipment Hub, based at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, is the first of its kind in Scotland - and is believed to be the first dedicated facility of its kind anywhere in the world. This ground-breaking initiative has been made possible by support from the Wooden Spoon charity, and is the result of a collaborative partnership between QMU, Neil’s Wheel Charity, Frame Running Scotland, and ACE Frame Running, in conjunction with Scottish Athletics and Scottish Disability Sport.

The Hub forms part of QMU’s wider commitment to shaping the future of Frame Running. Through its research into athlete classification for para sport, the University is helping to build the foundations for fairer, more inclusive competition. The creation of the Hub reflects this broader ambition - translating academic insight into real-world impact for athletes and communities.

Wooden Spoon Frame Running Equipment Hub wins Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community

Sir Paul concluded: “In such a special year, we are delighted that a record number of our entries made it into the finals of the Herald Higher Education Awards. The Award of Higher Education Institute of the Year allows us to honour our past, celebrate our present, and continue to lead with purpose - demonstrating that education can be a powerful force for good.

“Our thanks go to the Herald Scotland, and all of the college and university award winners, who together showcase so much of what is good about the education sector.”