£70,000 and counting: Mindroom’s fundraising heroes drive charity support forward

Co-founder Robin Dow’s 25-mile challenge to celebrate 25 years of the neurodiversity charity paves the way for change

Mindroom is celebrating a series of extraordinary fundraising activities, led by co-founder Robin Dow, who, at 81 and recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, has already raised a huge £70,000 following his 25-mile walk from Mindroom’s Leith office to Tantallon Castle.

Robin’s epic walk is homage to the charity’s 25-year journey since he co-founded it with author, journalist and wife, Sophie Dow, on August 2, 2000. ‘A Mile for Every Year,’ which was expected to raise £50,000.

Reflecting on the experience, Robin Dow commented: “People are enormously generous, and we are incredibly grateful. The substantial amount we have already raised reflects countless small and large contributions coming together.

“The fact that so many people have responded and actively engaged shows that we not only have wonderful families and friends, but also that, in Mindroom, we have a very worthwhile charity.”

Adrian Astley-Jones - specialist in private equity tech advisory and Non-Executive Director for Mindroom - will also soon join the fundraising efforts with his own epic swim, inspiring colleagues and supporters to rally behind the cause.

On September 14 and 14, Adrian will step out of his comfort zone and embark on a big challenge with three close friends, when he attempts to swim across the third largest ocean whirlpool, The Gulf of Corryvreckan, located around three miles out from mainland Scotland’s West Coast, and deemed ‘unnavigable’ by the Royal Navy.

Commenting on the challenge ahead, Adrian adds: “Passion and commitment are part of the work we do with the Mindroom’s community. We have one goal, and that is to offer as much direct support as we can and make a difference to real people. I will certainly do my very best to contribute as much as possible to this very important mission. Every stroke counts!”

Adrian’s fundraising challenge carries a deeply personal meaning, as he has chosen to split donations between two causes close to his heart: Mindroom and Dementia UK.

CEO for Mindroom, Alan Thornburrow, will also be pushing fundraising efforts even further when he takes on the Loch Ness Marathon on Sunday, September 28.

Talking about the joint fundraising efforts and the team spirit, Alan concludes: “Participating in the Loch Ness Marathon is more than a personal challenge…It’s an opportunity to channel energy into meaningful change. I’m proud to contribute every step of the way.

