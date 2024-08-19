£450,000 public library fund to boost inclusion and sustainability across Scotland

Public libraries across Scotland are eligible for a share of £450,000 to support advocacy, digital inclusion and sustainability in their services.

The 2024/25 Public Library Improvement Fund (PLIF), which is administered by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC) on behalf of the Scottish Government, opened for applications today (Monday 19 August) to support innovation across the sector.

The annual fund awards grants to projects which support the vision set out in Forward: Scotland's Public Library Strategy 2021-2025. The strategic aims are grouped under the themes of People, Place & Partnership, with the strategy mapping out an exciting future for Scotland's public libraries.

This year, priority will go to applications which support Gaelic and Scots language and new Scots languages, digital inclusion and sustainability.

Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Angus Robertson said: “Libraries are fundamental to our communities and can be a lifechanging resource for people of all ages. The £450,000 Public Library Improvement Fund supports this vital role by helping our hardworking library staff bring their innovative ideas to life.

“Many communities across Scotland have already benefitted from previous rounds of funding, which enabled projects to address specific needs or opportunities in their communities. I welcome the opening of applications for this year’s round and would strongly encourage any libraries with ideas about how they could support this year’s priority themes to put themselves forward.”

Last year, 13 innovative public library projects were supported by a share of the 2023/24 PLIF, enriching the communities they operate in, with a commitment to creating long-term impact.

Supporting creativity and sustainability, the projects awarded funding – which included ‘Stay Connected’, a digital inclusion project in South Ayrshire; ‘Business Matters’, an economic wellbeing programme delivered by Moray Council, in partnership with Business Gateway, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP); and the ‘Sustainable Communities’ hub project run by Culture Perth and Kinross - highlight the role libraries play in closing the attainment gap, combating social isolation and bridging the digital divide.

Alison Nolan, chief executive of SLIC, said: "Public libraries are the lifeblood of our communities, offering inclusive spaces where everyone has equal access to important services, resources and information. They play a pivotal role in every aspect of social, cultural and daily life, constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of their users.

“Investing in our libraries goes beyond enhancing physical spaces — it's about empowering people, fostering a love for learning and bridging gaps to ensure that no one is left behind. The Public Library Improvement Fund (PLIF) enables libraries to expand their offerings and provide even greater support to the communities they serve. Guided by the principles of people, place, and partnership, we would encourage every public library to seize this opportunity and help lead the way in shaping the future of our services."

The Public Library Improvement Fund 2024/25 is now open to applications and will close at 12pm on Wednesday 25 September 2024.